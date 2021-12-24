Best smartphone specials in South Africa

The festive season could often be a good time to gift a smartphone or upgrade your mobile device, with several retailers offering deals in the run-up to Christmas.

Retailers such as Everyshop, Incredible Connection, Game, and Connected Devices have reduced the pricing on a range of smartphones in their catalogues.

Marked down devices include smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo.

Everyshop is selling the iPhone 13 with 512GB of storage for R22,999, and the iPhone 12 Pro with the same amount of storage for R21,999.

Christmas shoppers can grab the Huawei P40 Lite with 128GB of storage for R4,549 from Connected Devices.

The Huawei P40 Lite offers several improvements over its predecessor the P30 Lite, which Connected Devices has also marked down to R4,499.

Game is selling the Samsung Galaxy A12 with 64GB of storage for R2,799. The dual-sim smartphone has 4GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 also supports fast charging of up to 15W.

You can also grab the Vivo Y20 with 64GB of storage from Game for R2,499.

Shoppers looking to buy an Oppo A16s can grab one from Makro for R3,699. The device on offer has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A15 is also on offer at Makro for R2,499.

The cheapest smartphone on the list is the Samsung Galaxy A3 Core with 16GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, which Incredible Connection is selling for R999.

Game, Makro, and Incredible Connection’s deals expire on 24 December 2021, while the iPhone deals available from Everyshop are valid until 31 December 2021.

Connected Devices does not specify when its deals expire.

Ten of the best smartphone deals over the festive season are listed below.

Apple iPhone 13 512GB — R22,999

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB — R21,999

Huawei P40 Lite (128GB, Dual Sim) — R4,549

Huawei P30 Lite (128GB, Single Sim) — R4,499

Oppo A16S (64GB, Dual Sim) — R3,699

Samsung Galaxy A12 (64GB, Dual Sim) — R2,799

Oppo A15 (32GB, Dual Sim) — R2,499

Vivo Y20 (64GB, Dual Sim) — R2,499

Samsung Galaxy A03S (32GB, Dual Sim) — R2,299

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core (16GB, Dual Sim) — R999