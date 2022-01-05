Smartphones to look forward to in 2022

Many of the world’s top smartphone manufacturers are set to launch new handsets in 2022.

Despite the impact of the global chip shortage, the IDC previously predicated smartphone shipments would grow 5.3% in 2021, evidence that demand remains high.

Many consumers looking for a new device this year won’t consider a flagship due to their high prices.

Fortunately, there are also many exciting mid-range smartphones due to launch in the coming months.

Here are some of the most anticipated smartphones we are looking forward to in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 is expected to be the first major new flagship release from Samsung this year. The latest leaks point to the standard S22 and S22 Plus models featuring a similar design as their predecessors.

However, this year’s Ultra model is tipped to feature a Note-like design with a frame similar to 2020’s Note 20 and a slot for holding and charging the S Pen stylus. It will reportedly also be available with up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The S22 series is expected to launch globally in February 2022.

Below is a render from 91mobiles showing what the S22 Ultra is expected to look like in an olive green colour.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple is expected to finally ditch the notch for a hole-punch selfie camera on its flagship smartphones with the iPhone 14, according to Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman and renowned Apple leaker Ming Chi-Kuo.

It’s unclear how Apple intends to keep Face ID on the smartphone, however, as the notch has been used to house the True Depth camera array that enables its standout facial recognition biometrics.

Another rumoured change is the camera bump being set deeper into the device to make it flush with the back.

The render below comes courtesy of FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser and @RendersbyIan.

Huawei P50 Pro

While the P50 was already launched in China in 2021, it is only set to be released in South Africa early this year.

Like its predecessors, P50 Pro’s impressive triple-lens Leica camera has seen rave reviews from the likes of DxOMark, which ranked as the best smartphone camera on the market as of 2021.

Other noteworthy hardware and features include a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.5-inch 1,224 x 2,700 OLED display, and 66W fast charging.

Apple iPhone SE Plus

According to current details, the third-generation iPhone SE will be called the iPhone SE Plus and be Apple’s first mid-range offering that comes with 5G connectivity.

Combined with Apple’s powerful A15 Bionic processor from the flagship iPhone 13, it is likely to be another big hit thanks to its anticipated lower price tag.

Unfortunately, it is expected to feature the same iPhone 8-inspired design as its predecessor, which means you’ll get a thick top and bottom bezel, wasting valuable screen space.

The third-generation SE is expected to launch in early 2022. One concept image by @MajinBuOfficial imagines what a new iPhone SE could look like with a bezel-less design similar to the iPhone XR.

Google Pixel 6a

The “a” version of Google’s Pixel smartphones have a similar appeal to Samsung’s “Fan Edition” devices — they take some of the best features of their more expensive flagship brothers and pack them into a more affordable package.

Current reports suggest the Pixel 6a will boast Google’s in-house Tensor chip, featured in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, it is expected to have the same dual camera as the Pixel 5a.

Renders based on leaked information show it will sport the same distinctive design as the Pixel 6, with its standout camera strip on the back. Screen size is expected to be 6.2-inch with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6a will reportedly be unveiled sometime between May and August 2022 and should come with a price tag of $500 (R7,939) or less.

The render below from @OnLeaks and @91Mobiles is based on CAD files distributed to accessory makers.