iPhone prices vs South African salaries — 2009 to 2021

An entry-level iPhone has typically cost between half and 80% of the average worker’s monthly earnings in South Africa since Apple first launched its smartphones in the country.

Apple does not compete in the R2,000 to R5,000 budget smartphone category where Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and other Android-based manufacturers duke it out.

While Samsung and other Android-based smartphone brands offer high-end options, Apple still dominates in affluent markets like the US and UK.

Such high-end phones are usually priced outside the realistic monthly budgets of most South Africans.

That’s why many buy these phones on contract, opting to pay it off over two or three years rather than fork out thousands on the spot.

To put the regular retail price of an iPhone into perspective, we compared it with the average salary of South Africans employed in the formal sector.

We looked at the prices of all iPhones launched in South Africa, going back to the first Apple smartphone available in the country — the iPhone 3GS.

In each case, we used the entry-level model in the range. Devices not unveiled as part of Apple’s main smartphone line-up during its annual September launch event, such as the more affordable iPhone SE models, were excluded.

We sourced the average earnings of South African workers using Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES).

Because most iPhone launches take place in September each year, we opted for the third quarter’s surveys, as these provided average salaries for August of each year, the closest month to the launch dates.

Our analysis showed that, for the most part, iPhone launch prices in South Africa increased steadily alongside growing average salaries. However, there were a few notable exceptions to this.

2009’s iPhone 3GS was the cheapest of the bunch compared to earnings, with its price tag of R5,199 making up around 51% of the average R10,267 salary at the time. The prices of the succeeding models hovered around the 60% mark.

That lasted until the iPhone 6 in 2014, which had an asking price of R12,500 — or roughly 79% of the R15,770 average salary.

Two years later, iPhone 7’s launch price was an even higher proportion of the average salary at 81%.

iPhone Xr, which was launched in 2018, would also take a significant 77% chunk out of the average monthly salary when Apple introduced it.

Apple’s most recent release, the iPhone 13, specifically the “Mini” edition, makes up about 62% of the average salary, ranking it as one of the more affordable iPhones in our comparison.

The table and chart below compare the launch prices of the entry-level iPhones launched every year in South Africa since 2009 with the average earnings figure in quarter 3 of the same year as established by Statistics South Africa.