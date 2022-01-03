South African buys Samsung Galaxy S21 FE before official release — posts price

A South African has managed to buy the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition for R12,999, even though Samsung has not officially launched it yet.

A week ago, Reddit user UnknownWon posted a video on YouTube unboxing the brand new mid-range smartphone in an olive green colour.

He accompanied his post with a photo showing the phone’s box and an open window of CPU-Z with its chip’s specifications, revealing his model was running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the same processor found in the Galaxy S21 series.

In response to questions on Reddit, he also revealed the price he paid for it.

If that turns out to be the official launch price, it would be significantly cheaper than its predecessor, which cost R17,995 at release.

MyBroadband contacted UnknownWon for further feedback on how he managed to buy the phone but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

According to his responses on Reddit, he bought it off a friend who works in retail.

He also posted a short review in which he shared more details on his experience with the phone, which can be seen below.

Based on his assessment of the phone, the camera system appears to be the same as the S20 FE’s.

He also praised the soft-touch material on the back of the phone. He said it ensured a comfortable grip.

The S21 FE has only been teased by Samsung and is expected to make its official debut at CES 2022 later this week.

But as is common with Samsung smartphone releases, plenty of details about the phone have ostensibly leaked leading up to its launch.

The table below shows the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE, which UnknownWon bought.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE OS Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Display 6.41-inch 1,080 x 2,400 Processor Snapdragon 888 Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,500mAh Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (177g)

