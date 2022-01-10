Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in South Africa — What you get for R1,800

Samsung has launched its latest entry-level budget smartphone, the Galaxy A03 Core, in South Africa.

The company said the “feature-packed” smartphone was designed to make the experience of being a first-time Galaxy smartphone owner “unforgettable”.

The Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with 720 x 1,600 resolution.

That comes packed in a body with rounded edges and a textured back to provide a comfortable grip.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM.

While that would place it firmly in the lower performance category, it runs on the Android 11 Go platform.

That means it can make more efficient use of limited hardware than standard Android 11, with custom apps that take up less storage and are less CPU-intensive than their non-Go versions.

Google has claimed that launching apps in Android 11 Go is around 20% faster than on Android 10 Go.

The A03 Core comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front camera for snapping photos and videos.

In terms of storage, users get 32GB of internal memory, while the microSD slot can expand space by a further 512GB.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh for all-day usage, although it does not support any fast-charging capabilities and still uses a microUS port.

The Galaxy A03 Core is priced at R1,799 and is now available from the Samsung South Africa online store in two colour options — black or blue.

At its price point, it is set to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A. That budget smartphone primarily offers similar specifications, except for a 13MP rear camera and support for 10W fast charging.

Below are the specifications and images of the Galaxy A03 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core OS Android 11 Go Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD Processor Unisoc SC9863A Storage 32GB RAM 2GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports microUSB 2.0 Cellular LTE SIM Single or Dual SIM Biometrics n/a Battery and charging 5,000mAh Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (211g)

