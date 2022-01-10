Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date revealed

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, according to a report from DDaily.

The Korean publication received confirmation that the event would take place on 8 February, and pre-orders for the S22 series will open the next day.

“We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January,” DDaily quoted a Samsung Electronics official as saying.

According to DDaily, pre-order delivery will begin on 21 February, after which general sales will start on the 24th.

This corroborates a leak from tipster Jon Prosser in November 2021, where he shared his expectations for the S22 launch.

Samsung is expected to reveal three Galaxy S22 models at the event, including the base Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra.

Depending on the market, the S22 range will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 1st-generation or the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor.

Prosser’s leaks show that the flagship model of the Galaxy S22 range, the Ultra, could be more like previous Note models with a dedicated space for an S Pen.

The exclusion of a Note model was expected, as Samsung did not release a Galaxy Note21 in 2021 and confirmed that it had not included any Galaxy Note smartphone in its annual smartphone lineup for 2022.