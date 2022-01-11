Honor Magic V foldable smartphone unveiled

Honor unveiled the Magic V, a foldable smartphone packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, at its global launch event on Monday, 10 January 2022.

The company’s first foldable smartphone has a 6.45-inch external display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Once opened, the display measure 7.9 inches and has a 2,272×1,984 resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Honor says the hinge design makes for a creaseless display when unfolded.

“Equipped with an innovative waterdrop hinge, the HONOR Magic V unfolds to an extra-wide 7.9-inch creaseless display, delivering a more immersive tablet-like experience,” it said.

Honor also claims that the Magic V, which has OLED displays a little larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s displays, is the first foldable smartphone to receive an IMAX Enhanced certification.

The device supports 66W fast charging and packs a 4,750mAh battery, which Honor says can charge to full capacity in 40 minutes or to half capacity in 15 minutes.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the Magic V has a built-in Adreno 730 GPU and 5G modem, which combined with 12GB of RAM, provides “dynamic performance”.

It also has an independent security chip to save passwords and manage biometric data.

The Magic V has a rear camera system consisting of three sensors — all 50MP. The setup includes a wide camera, ultra-wide camera, and what Honor refers to as a “spectrum enhanced camera”.

It is available in three colours — black, space silver, and burnt orange — and will initially only be sold in China. It is priced at ¥9,999 (R24,600) for the 256GB model and ¥10,999 (R27,100) for the 512GB version.

