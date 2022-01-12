Win EPIC prizes with Samsung Galaxy

Samsung just released the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition and they want to know if you’re the ultimate #GalaxyFan. Tell us why and you could WIN EPIC prizes from Samsung

All you need to do is post on the MyBroadband forum, telling us what you love, love, love about Samsung Galaxy and why you are an EPIC #GalaxyFan!

Prizes up for grabs include 20 Galaxy Smart Tags, and the biggest #GalaxyFan will WIN the new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.

Why South Africans love Samsung

From the popular Samsung E250, through to the latest Galaxy S-range, to the innovative Galaxy Flip and Fold, Samsung has catered to your every need.

The love runs deep, and there are people who are true, die-hard EPIC fans of Samsung Galaxy. That’s why Samsung wants to reward the ultimate fans!

Here is how to enter:

Step 1: Click here to go to the forum competition post.

Step 2: Leave a comment on the thread telling us why you are the biggest Samsung #GalaxyFan

Leave a comment on the thread telling us why you are the biggest Samsung #GalaxyFan Step 3: Use #GalaxyFan and #GalaxyS21FE in your comment

Once you have commented, you will be entered into the #GalaxyFan competition as an EPIC fan!

Entries close 28 January 2022. Ts & Cs apply.