Samsung Galaxy S22 launch prices leaked — more expensive than iPhone 13

Launch prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have surfaced online, and fans should prepare themselves for a shocker if the leaks turn out to be true.

The prices were shared by two tech tipsters on Twitter, KFC Simp (@chunvn8888) and TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog).

KFC Simp claimed his information pointed to the base S22 starting at $899, S22+ at $1,099, and S22 Ultra at $1,299 in the US.

That is an increase of $100 across the board compared to last year’s launch prices for the S21 series.

TechInsiderBlog also shared the European prices, which it claimed were sourced from a new retailer.

Similar to the US, Galaxy S22 models sold in Europe will all start at €100 more expensive than their predecessors.

Galaxy S22 Prices according to a new retailer

S22 8/128 GB = €900

S22 8/256 GB = €949

S22+ 8/128 GB = €1100

S22+ 8/128 GB = €1149

S22 Ultra 8/128 GB = €1299

S22 Ultra 12/256 GB = €1399

S22 Ultra 12/512 GB = €1499#GalaxyS22

(Render for reference by @letsgodigitalNL) — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 12, 2022

While a direct conversion to rand usually doesn’t give an accurate estimate of what South African prices will be, the fact that prices in the US and Europe are higher across the board indicates local pricing could take a similar hit.

At launch in South Africa last year, the Galaxy S21 started at R17,999, the S21+ carried a price tag of R21,499, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra cost R27,999.

The Rand is currently trading at similar levels to the US dollar and euro than it did around the same time last year — simplifying estimates based on last year’s prices.

South Africa’s smartphone prices are often more comparable with Europe, where many of the major distributors and device manufacturers import their devices from.

Converting €100 to rand suggests that South Africans should brace for a price increase of at least R1,750 across all Galaxy S22 models.

While Apple often takes flak for the prices of its iPhone range, it’s noteworthy that the Galaxy S21 series was already more expensive than the iPhone 13 line-up, which started at R14,999 for the Mini model and R17,299 for the standard version at launch.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked Event on 8 February 2022.

Below are renders of the S22 from @OnLeaks based on leaked industry information.

