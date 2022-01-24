New Samsung Galaxy S22 prices leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup could cost €50 (R855) less than previously believed, according to new leaks from tipster Roland Quandt.

Samsung has also opened pre-registration for the Galaxy S22 range and the Galaxy Tab S8 in the US, allowing prospective buyers to express interest in purchasing the devices without putting money down up-front.

Like the Galaxy S21 range, prices for the S22 lineup will start at €849 (R14,520) for the standard model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

However, the top-end S22 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will go for €1,449 (R24,780) — €80 (R1,370) less than the highest-specced S21 Ultra.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

It should be noted that the top-end S22 Ultra is rumoured to have 4GB of RAM less than the previous year’s model.

Previous price leaks for the S22 lineup suggested that prices would range from €900 (R15,385) to €1,499 (R25,625).

Samsung is set to launch its new flagships at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month, and reports suggest that the event could take place as soon as 8 February.

At launch in South Africa last year, the Galaxy S21 started at R17,999, the S21+ carried a price tag of R21,499, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra cost R27,999.