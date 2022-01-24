iPhone 13 screens going pink — Apple says it’s just a bug

Several iPhone 13 users have reported a random display issue with their smartphones that is causing the screen to go pink until it is restarted.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the issue makes the iPhone 13 unusable until a reboot is performed, and it is has been reported for the Pro and Pro Max in addition to the standard model.

The issue was first reported on Apple’s support forums in October 2021, and in that instance, the user was offered a replacement device.

While some customers have been able to have their iPhone 13s replaced, others may not be as lucky as Apple has said that the issue is software related.

The blog My Drivers reported that Apple has since made an announcement pertaining to the issue on the Weibo social media network as the majority of cases are in China.

Apple deemed the issue a software bug, saying that users should first back up their data and update to the latest software.

The most recent software version, iOS 15.3, doesn’t make any mention of the pink screen bug. 9to5Mac also reported that the issue — and Apple’s response — is somewhat confusing as several of the reports surfaced soon after the smartphones were launched.

Now read: New Samsung Galaxy S22 prices leaked