I bought a P50 Pro smartphone from Wish — but received something very different

MyBroadband purchased a smartphone marketed as a P50 Pro with high-end specs from Wish, but what we received was a low-end device with fake specs.

The advertisement for the P50 Pro tried to make the phone look like a Huawei P50 Pro, only stopping short at calling it a Huawei.

According to Wish, the phone boasted a Mediatek Dimensity 1000 (MTK6889) processor, 4GB to 16GB RAM, 64GB to 512GB storage, and a 21MP camera.

It is further stated that the device runs Android 11, supports 5G, and include luxuries like an under-display fingerprint sensor.

At the affordable price of R573 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, MyBroadband was interested to see what was actually offered.

Apart from the low price, the spelling errors, poor grammar, and technical mistakes raised red flags about the device.

Images used in advertising the device are included at the end of the article.

We decided to purchase the phone to see how close it came to what was promised.

We paid R151 shipping from China and was surprised when it shipped with Buffalo Logistics courier instead of the Post Office like most Wish orders.

The parcel arrived at our office door three weeks after ordering, which is reasonable for an inexpensive courier from China.

The phone arrived in a generic white smartphone box with information about the model printed on a sticker.

The phone was covered in a bubble wrap bag, and the rest of the items in the box were packed in separate smaller bags.

The package included a soft cover for the phone and a plastic screen protector. We also received a charging brick and cable, very cheap headphones, a generic manual, and a SIM removal tool.

When we took the phone out of the packaging, we quickly realized that the device was much worse than expected.

The phone is far smaller than it appears in the marketing pictures, quite thick, and has a big bezel around the screen. It also had hardware buttons at the bottom.

When we switched the phone on, we were greeted by a low-resolution screen with what felt like a very old version of Android.

Performance was very sluggish, with stuttering when swiping between pages on the home screen.

The phone included basic apps and the Google Play Store, which is not found on newer Huawei devices. It was, however, missing a few common Google apps like Maps.

When we tried inserting a SIM card, we realized that the whole back cover of the phone is removable. There was also no separate SIM tray.

Removing the back cover exposed two SIM trays and a micro-SD card tray. There was also a removable battery that used to be common in mobile phones.

The phone picked up a nano-SIM that we tested in both trays. It immediately showed a 5G connection, even though 5G was not available.

It was time to see what we really received.

The promised Octa-Core Mediatek Dimensity 1000 MTK6889 processor turned out to be a dual-core Mediatek MT6572. This processor was commonly used in budget 3G devices around 2014.

The phone only has 468MB of DDR2 Ram instead of the promised 4GB. It also only has 2.4GB of storage space, much lower than the advertised 64GB.

The cameras are only 1.9MP and 0.3MP for the main and front cameras, respectively. This was visible when you looked at any picture taken on the device.

The screen resolution is 480×854, which was also confirmed with the resolution of screenshots taken on the device.

Face unlocking worked through an app that was installed on the device by default but does not appear to be secure.

There is also an app for fingerprint unlock, which simply creates a button on the screen that you hold to unlock the phone without any actual fingerprint hardware. We were able to unlock the phone with any finger on the button.

With all this information at hand, we were able to get a refund from Wish without any issues.

Advertised versus what we received

The table below provides an overview of what the smartphone promised and what we actually received.

P50 Pro smartphoen bought from Wish Spec

Promised

Actual

CPU MTK6889 MT6572 CPU Cores 10 2 Memory 4GB 468MB Storage 64GB 2.4 GB Screen Resolution 1440×3200 480×854 Screen Size 5.3-inch 4.4-inch

Connectivity 2G,3G,4G,5G 2G,3G Rear Camera 21MP 1.9MP Front Camera 13MP 0.3MP Android Version 11 4.4.2 Fingerprint sensor Under-Display None, fake with app Face Unlock Yes Working with aftermarket app

GPS Yes Yes, confirmed working SIM Slots 2 2, tested working

Advertising claims

Device Info

CPU

Storage and RAM

Battery Specs

Camera specs

Android version and screen resolution

A look inside the smartphone