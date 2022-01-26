First official Galaxy S22 images leaked

Following months of concept renders from numerous sites based on its leaked design specifications, the first official images of the Galaxy S22 series have surfaced online.

Reputed industry leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted several images of the upcoming flagship devices on Twitter.

These are supposedly the actual renders provided to network carriers for their marketing material.

Blass has an impeccable reputation when it comes to the accuracy of Samsung leaks.

To serve as further confirmation of the legitimacy of his latest leak, Twitter is blocking the images following a report from the copyright holder.

But several publications had already pulled the images before they were hidden.

The renders show the upcoming smartphones from the front, rear, and sides.

They confirm that previous speculation on the design had been spot on, with the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ looking much the same as their predecessors.

Their designs are identical, but the S22+ will once again be a larger option.

Meanwhile, the Ultra variant also boasts the more sharp-edged Note-like design it was rumoured to feature.

It is also set to get the most significant upgrade across the series, including a slot for storing the S Pen stylus.

All three models will be available in four colours. For the Galaxy S22 and S22+, these will be black, white, green, and pink.

The Ultra variant gets the same options, but its pink option appears to be of a slightly darker shade.

Below are images of the Galaxy S22 series in black.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on 9 February.

Earlier reports suggested the event was scheduled for the day before.

Below are more images of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra from Blass’ leaks.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra