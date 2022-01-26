Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 11 smartphones

Xiaomi has announced the next addition to its budget Redmi smartphone range, the Note 11 series, which includes a 5G model.

The company has chosen what it describes as a “trendy flat-edge body” design, somewhat resembling Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The line features four models, and most of the hardware specs are shared between at least two of them.

Starting prices for the Redmi Note 11 range are as follows:

Redmi Note 11 — from $179 excl. VAT (R2,719)

excl. VAT (R2,719) Redmi Note 11S — from $249 excl. VAT (R3,783)

excl. VAT (R3,783) Redmi Note 11 Pro — from $299 excl. VAT (R4,542)

excl. VAT (R4,542) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — from $329 excl. VAT (R4,998)

The top of the range model is the Note 11 Pro 5G which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with support for 5G.

The Note 11 Pro 5G has the same 6.67-inch FHD+ display as the standard Note 11 Pro, and both also offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

While identical to the 5G model in terms of design, the standard Note 11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The base model is the Note 11, and it features a Snapdragon 680 processor and the same 6.43-inch FHD+ display as the Note 11S.

The Note 11 and 11S both have 90Hz refresh rates.

All smartphones in the new range pack a 5,000mAh battery, but the Pro variations support 67W fast charging, while the Note 11 and Note 11S only support 33W fast charging.

The Note 11 S, Pro, and Pro 5G feature a 108MP rear camera, while the standard Note 11 has a 50MP lens.

All models have a hole-punch selfie camera, but the Note 11’s lens is 13MP while the rest of the range has 16MP front cameras.

For biometrics, all models come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi Note 11 and 11S will be released in January, while the Pro variations will be available in February.

The table below shows the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 series Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Display 120Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 90Hz 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Rear camera 108MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 108MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth camera 50MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth camera Front camera 16MP in-display front camera 13MP in-display front camera Dimension & Weight 164.19mm x 76.1mm x 8.12mm 202g 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm 179g Processor Snapdragon® 695 MediaTek Helio G96 Snapdragon® 680 RAM+ROM LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock Charging 5,000mAh attery Supports 67W wired turbo charging 5,000mAh battery Supports 33W wired Pro fast charging Connectivity SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) NFC IR blaster Dual SIM + MicroSD NFC** IR blaster RAM and storage 6GB+64GB

6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB 4GB+64GB 4GB+128GB 6GB+128GB Available colours** Graphite Gray

Polar White Atlantic Blue Graphite Gray Polar White

Star Blue Graphite Gray

Twilight Blue Pearl White Graphite Gray

Twilight Blue

Star Blue

