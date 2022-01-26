Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 11 smartphones

Xiaomi has announced the next addition to its budget Redmi smartphone range, the Note 11 series, which includes a 5G model.
The company has chosen what it describes as a “trendy flat-edge body” design, somewhat resembling Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.
The line features four models, and most of the hardware specs are shared between at least two of them.
Starting prices for the Redmi Note 11 range are as follows:
- Redmi Note 11 — from $179 excl. VAT (R2,719)
- Redmi Note 11S — from $249 excl. VAT (R3,783)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro — from $299 excl. VAT (R4,542)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — from $329 excl. VAT (R4,998)
The top of the range model is the Note 11 Pro 5G which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with support for 5G.
The Note 11 Pro 5G has the same 6.67-inch FHD+ display as the standard Note 11 Pro, and both also offer a 120Hz refresh rate.
While identical to the 5G model in terms of design, the standard Note 11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
The base model is the Note 11, and it features a Snapdragon 680 processor and the same 6.43-inch FHD+ display as the Note 11S.
The Note 11 and 11S both have 90Hz refresh rates.
All smartphones in the new range pack a 5,000mAh battery, but the Pro variations support 67W fast charging, while the Note 11 and Note 11S only support 33W fast charging.
The Note 11 S, Pro, and Pro 5G feature a 108MP rear camera, while the standard Note 11 has a 50MP lens.
All models have a hole-punch selfie camera, but the Note 11’s lens is 13MP while the rest of the range has 16MP front cameras.
For biometrics, all models come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Redmi Note 11 and 11S will be released in January, while the Pro variations will be available in February.
The table below shows the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 series.
|Redmi Note 11 series
|Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Redmi Note 11S
|Redmi Note 11
|Display
|
120Hz
6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED
DotDisplay
|
90Hz
6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED
DotDisplay
|Rear camera
|108MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide camera
2MP macro camera
|
108MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide camera
2MP macro camera
2MP depth camera
|50MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide camera
2MP macro camera
2MP depth camera
|Front camera
|16MP in-display front camera
|13MP in-display front camera
|Dimension & Weight
|
164.19mm x 76.1mm x 8.12mm
202g
|
159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm
179g
|Processor
|Snapdragon® 695
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Snapdragon® 680
|RAM+ROM
|
LPDDR4X
UFS 2.2
|Audio
|
Dual speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
|Security
|
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
AI Face Unlock
|Charging
|
5,000mAh attery
Supports 67W wired turbo charging
|
5,000mAh battery
Supports 33W wired Pro fast charging
|Connectivity
|
SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD)
NFC
IR blaster
|
Dual SIM + MicroSD
NFC**
IR blaster
|RAM and storage
|6GB+64GB
6GB+128GB
8GB+128GB
|4GB+64GB 4GB+128GB 6GB+128GB
|Available colours**
|Graphite Gray
Polar White Atlantic Blue
|Graphite Gray Polar White
Star Blue
|Graphite Gray
Twilight Blue Pearl White
|Graphite Gray
Twilight Blue
Star Blue
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.