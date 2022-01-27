Huawei P50 Pocket foldable coming to South Africa — The details

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be launching in South Africa in 2022, becoming the first foldable smartphone model the company will roll out locally.

This was confirmed by Huawei Consumer South Africa general manager Justin Sun, during the company’s Better Together Event on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

The P50 Pocket was initially unveiled in China in December 2021 and launched in other international markets earlier this week.

It boasts a clamshell form-factor similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series, its primary competition.

That means it has the typical size of a conventional non-foldable smartphone when unfolded.

When folded in half across the middle of the phone, it offers a more compact square form that can slip into small pockets.

The P50 Pocket features a multi-dimensional hinge that means there is no visible gap when the phone is closed.

It boasts a 6.9-inch main display with a 2,790 x 1,118 OLED and 120Hz refresh rate when unfolded.

The back features two circular windows, one for housing its rear camera system and another with a small 340 x 340 display for viewing notifications and basic information without having to unfold the phone.

The rear of the entry-level model comes with a white 3D micro-sculpture design made from glass.

Unlike most other foldables, Huawei has pulled no punches with this model’s camera hardware.

Users get a triple-lens rear camera setup consisting of a 40MP primary camera, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP monochrome sensor to help boost colour reproduction.

The camera system combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor and Huawei’s XD Optics and XD Fusion Pro technologies for greater image clarity and high dynamic range.

The main display boasts a hole-punch front camera, or users can fold the smartphone and take selfies with its main camera array.

Performance and daily use

The P50 Pocket also comes with one of 2021’s flagship smartphone processors — the Snapdragon 888 — paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the white model.

12GB RAM and 512GB storage are available on the Premium Gold model.

The smartphone’s battery capacity sits at 4,000mAh, which is substantially more than other clamshell-shaped foldables on the market, including the Z Flip 3 and Moto Razr 2020.

The pack supports 40W SuperCharge to quickly fill up the battery.

Pricing and availability

Huawei has not yet revealed a specific launch date or pricing for the P50 Pocket in South Africa.

In Europe, the P50 Pocket starts at €1,199 (R20,634) for the 256GB white version.

The Premium Gold variant with 512GB storage is priced at €1,299 (R22,355).

The specifications and images of the P50 Pocket are below.

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket OS Android 12, EMUI 12 (no GMS) Display Main: 6.9-inch 2,790 x 1,118 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.04-inch 340 x 340 Processor Snapdragon 888 Storage 256GB/512GB RAM 8GB/12GB Rear camera 14MP + 13MP + 32MP Front camera 10.7MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 4G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,000mAh

40W wired charging

5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm

190g

P50 Pocket Premium Gold

