Samsung Galaxy S22 release dates delayed, but good news for prices — Report

A well-known tech leaker has claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones might only arrive in stores in March.

The world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series during a Galaxy Unpacked event next Wednesday, 9 February 2022.

Typically, Samsung starts shipping its flagship smartphone series only a week or two weeks after unveiling them.

The Galaxy S21 series, for example, was announced on 14 January 2021 and was available from 29 January 2021 in South Africa.

But this time around, eager buyers who want to be the first to get their hands on one of the devices will have to wait a little longer for the two more affordable models.

According to Jon Prosser, creator of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Samsung will only ship the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra from 25 February.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be released on 11 March — more than a month after their unveiling.

Prosser claims a source told him the delays were due to supply chain constraints.

This is likely related to the ongoing global chip shortage, which has forced several tech companies to push back device releases.

The company is still expected to open pre-orders for the entire line-up immediately after the unveiling so that buyers can secure their unit early on.

The good news is that those willing to wait won’t have to pay as much as previous rumours suggested.

In the past few weeks, several tech leakers claimed each model in the range could sell for between $50 and $100 more than their predecessors.

But Prosser, who has a high accuracy rate when it comes to leaks, claimed the pricing from last year’s Galaxy S21 range would carry over to the Galaxy S22.

In the US, the base S22 will reportedly start at $799, the S22+ at $999, and the S22 Ultra at $1,199. Buyers can also reserve their chosen smartphone now and get $50 off.

Assuming Samsung South Africa will stick to similar margins as with the S21, the following prices might apply for the 128GB versions in the S22 series in South Africa:

Galaxy S21 — R17,999

Galaxy S21+ — R21,499

Galaxy S21 Ultra — R27,999

However, a weaker rand may force Samsung and retailers to increase the price of the S22 range relative to the S21.