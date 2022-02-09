Samsung Galaxy S22 unveiled

Samsung officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22 series — during a Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday.

The new models will boast either Samsung’s powerful 4-nanometre Exynos 2200 chip, the company’s first to feature AMD RDNA 2 graphics, or the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung has claimed the new chip offers lightning-fast gaming and super-smooth processing to boost productivity.

As expected, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ feature the same contour cut designs as their predecessors, with rounded corners and a rear camera bump appearing to merge into the phone’s frame.

The displays are flat with hole-punch 10MP selfie cameras in the centre at the top.

On the rear, both models come with a triple camera configuration consisting of a 23% larger 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens.

Buyers will have four colours to choose from — black, white, green, and pink.

The premium Galaxy S22 Ultra gets the Note treatment, with a rectangular form-factor, curved screen, as well as an S Pen stylus and slot to store it in.

Samsung said the new S Pen offered 70% lower latency.

The merging of the S and Note lines all but confirms that Samsung will not offer the Note as part of a separate range any longer.

The Ultra gets a quad-camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP zoom shooter.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be available in black, white, green, but gets a darker burgundy finish for its fourth option, instead of the pink on the S22 and S22+.

For the most part, Samsung has stuck with the typical configuration formula for its S-line.

The S22 and S22+ share much of the same hardware, except for their screens and batteries.

The S22 boasts a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ offers a 6.6-inch screen.

While both offer resolutions of 1,080 x 2,340 and a 120Hz refresh rate, the peak brightness of the S22 maxes out at 1,300 nits, while the S22+ hits 1,750 nits.

The S22 Ultra’s screen measures 6.8 inches with a 1,440 x 3,080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,750 nits peak brightness.

Notably, the battery capacity on each of the smaller models is 300mAh less than with their predecessors.

The S22 gets a 3,700mAh battery, compared to the S21’s 4,000mAh unit, while the S22+ offers a 4,500mAh unit, as opposed to the S21+’s 4,800mAh pack

Aside from the extra capacity, the S22+ also features 45W wired fast charging compared to 25W on the base S22.

The S22 Ultra gets the same 5,000mAh pack as its predecessor, as well as 45W wired charging.

Specifications

Below are images and specifications of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 128GB / 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Single or Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse charging Dimensions and weight 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (168g)

Galaxy S22+ OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 128GB / 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Single or Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,500mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse charging Dimensions and weight 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (196g)