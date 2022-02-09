Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date and prices for South Africa

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range will launch in South Africa on 11 March 2022.
The Galaxy S22 series offers numerous advancements over last year’s S21, including a faster processor, brighter display, and an improved camera system with impressive night mode capabilities.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra now features a Note-like design and includes an S Pen with a slot for inserting and charging the stylus.
Samsung South Africa director for integrated mobility Justin Hume said that retailers will offer pre-order deals on the devices.
A Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order will come bundled with the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, which currently sell for R3,999 when bought from the Samsung Store.
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come with Galaxy Buds Live, valued at R1,999.
To encourage consumers interested in upgrading or switching to a Samsung Galaxy S22 from a previous generation flagship, Samsung will launch an attractive trade-in offer.
This will offer buyers a R10,000 discount when they trade in their old device.
Hume said that the discount is R10,000 regardless of the condition of the device, as long as it switches on.
Typically, trade-in programme discounts are much lower if the phone’s screen or chassis is damaged.
Pricing breakdown
Notably, Samsung will not offer the 128GB versions of the Galaxy S22 series in South Africa at launch, as has been the case for its other recent flagships.
Instead, the only storage option available will be 256GB.
The recommended retail prices for the Galaxy S22 series in South Africa are as follows:
- Galaxy S22 — R19,999 (256GB)
- Galaxy S22+ — R22,999 (256GB)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra — R28,999 (256GB)
Below are the specifications of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ specifications
|Galaxy S22
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,080 × 2,340 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Storage
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (wide)
12MP (ultrawide)
10MP (telephoto)
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|3,700mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|Dimensions and weight
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (168g)
|Galaxy S22+
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340 with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Storage
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (wide)
12MP (ultrawide)
10MP (telephoto)
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|4,500mAh
45W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (196g)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Display
|6.8-inch 1,440 × 3,080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Storage
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Rear camera
|108MP (wide)
12MP (ultra-wide)
10MP (3× zoom)
10MP (10× zoom)
|Front camera
|40MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
45W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (229g)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.