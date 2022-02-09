Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date and prices for South Africa

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range will launch in South Africa on 11 March 2022.

The Galaxy S22 series offers numerous advancements over last year’s S21, including a faster processor, brighter display, and an improved camera system with impressive night mode capabilities.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra now features a Note-like design and includes an S Pen with a slot for inserting and charging the stylus.

Samsung South Africa director for integrated mobility Justin Hume said that retailers will offer pre-order deals on the devices.

A Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order will come bundled with the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, which currently sell for R3,999 when bought from the Samsung Store.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come with Galaxy Buds Live, valued at R1,999.

To encourage consumers interested in upgrading or switching to a Samsung Galaxy S22 from a previous generation flagship, Samsung will launch an attractive trade-in offer.

This will offer buyers a R10,000 discount when they trade in their old device.

Hume said that the discount is R10,000 regardless of the condition of the device, as long as it switches on.

Typically, trade-in programme discounts are much lower if the phone’s screen or chassis is damaged.

Pricing breakdown

Notably, Samsung will not offer the 128GB versions of the Galaxy S22 series in South Africa at launch, as has been the case for its other recent flagships.

Instead, the only storage option available will be 256GB.

The recommended retail prices for the Galaxy S22 series in South Africa are as follows:

Galaxy S22 — R19,999 (256GB)

Galaxy S22+ — R22,999 (256GB)

Galaxy S22 Ultra — R28,999 (256GB)

Below are the specifications of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ specifications

Galaxy S22 OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.1-inch 1,080 × 2,340 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP (wide)

12MP (ultrawide)

10MP (telephoto) Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 3,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse charging Water resistance IP68 Dimensions and weight 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (168g)

Galaxy S22+ OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340 with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP (wide)

12MP (ultrawide)

10MP (telephoto) Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,500mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse charging Dimensions and weight 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (196g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications