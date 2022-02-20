Best smartphones you can get for under R800 a month

Smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung launched a slew of new devices in 2021, and South Africa’s major mobile network providers are offering them on contract.

These high-end devices have hefty price tags if you buy them cash, resulting in many South Africans preferring to get them on contract.

MyBroadband looked into the most powerful smartphones you can get on contract for less than R800 a month.

All devices featured in the comparison offer 5G connectivity, at least 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

We compared deals on high-end devices from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focusing on data-centric packages.

The smallest data allocation on the contract compared comes with the Vodacom RED Core 500MB package, which gives clients 500MB of Anytime and Night Owl data, 50 any-network minutes, and 150 SMSs.

All of the Vodacom device contracts in this comparison come with this package.

The largest data package — Telkom’s FreeMe 3GB bundle — offers subscribers 2GB of all-network data, 500MB of WhatsApp data, 500MB of streaming data, 150 any-network minutes, and 200 SMSs.

It should be noted that Telkom currently has a promotion running on its FreeMe products, with subscribers receiving extra minutes and SMS allocations.

The table below summarises the high-end smartphone you can get in South Africa on 24-month contracts for less than R800 per month.

iPhone 13 128GB

iPhone 13 128GB OS iOS 15 Display 6.1-inch 2,534 x 1,170 OLED Processor A15 Bionic Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Face ID Battery and charging 3,240 mAh with 23W fast charging Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm (174g)

iPhone 13 Mini 128GB

iPhone 13 Mini 128GB OS iOS 15 Display 5.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED Processor A15 Bionic Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Face ID Battery and charging 2,438 mAh with 18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.65mm (141g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB OS Android 11 Display 6.2-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2100 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual with nano-SIM and eSIM Biometrics Under display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (169g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB OS Android 12 Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 (177g)

Oppo Reno5 5G 128GB

Oppo Reno5 5G 128GB OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 765G 5G Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual Nano SIM Biometrics Under display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,300 mAh with 65W fast charging Dimensions and weight 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm (172g)

iPhone 12 64GB