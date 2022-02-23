We tested cheap smartphone add-on lenses — with disappointing results

MyBroadband tested a few cheap clip-on lenses for your smartphone camera, and the experience was sub-par.

Many modern smartphones sport multiple rear cameras with different lenses, usually with a combination of zoom or wide-angle options.

It allows the user to get a larger landscape into the shot or take high-quality pictures of something further away.

The ability to change lenses on a camera is usually reserved for high-end DSLR cameras but is now available for smartphones in the form of add-on lenses.

These add-on lenses are attached to the back of the phone to give the phone’s camera zoom and wide-angle capabilities.

Expensive lenses typically use a magnet that sticks around the primary camera lens, while cheaper options use a clip that holds the lens to the back of the device.

We bought a set with a clip mount and interchangeable lens options for R180 to see how they perform.

The set includes a macro lens for taking high detail close-ups and x0.67 wide-angle and 180° fisheye lenses. It also has two lens caps and a soft bag for storage and cleaning.

The build quality is reasonable, with what seems to be glass lenses and clean threads for screwing the lenses together and to the mount.

It was time to put the lenses through their paces.

For a fair comparison, we used three devices to test these lenses:

Nokia 5 – Single 13MP camera

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro – 48MP main camera, 8MP 2x Zoom camera, 13MP 0.6x Wide camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro – 40MP main camera, 8MP 3x Zoom camera, 29MP 0.6x Wide camera

We tested the add-on lenses on the main camera of each phone and compared them with the camera on its own. We also looked at how it stacked up against high-end smartphone cameras.

The macro lens was tested for its ability to focus on close objects, while the wide-angle lenses were tested for field-of-view and clarity towards the edges of the image while the centre is in focus.

Field-of-view was tested by photographing a measuring tape 30cm away and calculating the field of view from the visible length.

The closest distance to an object that the camera could focus on was used as a metric for the macro lens.

Pictures of the same scene were also taken with all the cameras and lenses for comparison.

The main cameras from all three devices – the Nokia, Xiaomi and Huawei – had very similar fields of view at 67°, 69° and 71°, respectively.

The Xiaomi and Huawei built-in zoom lenses promised 2x and 3x zoom, respectively.

The included wide-angle lenses measured 0.68x and 0.70x for the Xiaomi and the Huawei.

All the images taken with the built-in cameras were clear edge to edge. The only exception was the Huawei, which had a little vignetting on the wide-angle lens.

When we started to test the clip-on lenses, we discovered that the clip was too short to reach the primary camera lens on the Xiaomi. The lens had to be held by hand.

The wide-angle clip-on lens measured x0.71 on average, increasing the field-of-view slightly less than the included wide lenses on the Xiaomi and Huawei.

Even though this looks like a good add-on for a phone with a single camera, this lens cut off the image’s corners on all the tested cameras. It also lacked focus towards the edges of the image when the centre was in focus.

The fisheye lens came close to fulfilling the promise of a 180° field of view but was plagued by the same problems as the wide-angle lens.

When measuring the field of view, we could see objects to the side of the camera, but everything outside about 120° was a complete blur.

The images were also all circular due to vignetting, which may not be desirable.

The macro lens performed the best of the three, allowing us to focus on an object around 2cm away. It was not possible with any built-in lenses, even with the Super Macro mode on the Huawei device.

This lens also had no vignetting. It did, however, have a very small band of focus which means you could only focus on a small part of an object.

Overall, buying an inexpensive add-on lens set felt like a waste of money if you have a phone with multiple cameras.

The only real value we could see is for an aspiring smartphone photographer with a mid-range device looking to capture extreme close-ups.

The table and images below provide an overview of the testing results.

Nokia 5 Lens

FOV (degrees) Closest focus (cm) Relative Zoom Standard 67 9.0 1.00 Macro add-on N/A 1.5 N/A Wide ann-on 93 N/A 0.72 Fish-eye ann-on 120 N/A 0.56 Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Lens

FOV (degrees) Closest focus (cm) Relative Zoom Standard 69 8.0 1.00 Integrated Zoom 37 21.0 1.86 Integrated Wide 101 9.5 0.68 Macro ann-on N/A 2.0 N/A Wide ann-on 100 N/A 0.69 Fish-eye ann-on 120 N/A 0.58 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Lens

FOV (degrees) Closest focus (cm) Relative Zoom Standard 71 9.0 1.00 Integrated Zoom 25 8.0 2.84 Integrated Wide 101 4.5 0.70 Macro ann-on N/A 2.0 N/A Wide ann-on 100 N/A 0.71 Fish-eye ann-on 120 N/A 0.59

Nokia 5 Standard lens Landscape

Nokia 5 Wide lens Landscape

Nokia 5 Fisheye lens Landscape

Nokia 5 Standard lens Close-up

Nokia 5 Macro lens Close-up

Xiaomi Standard lens Landscape

Xiaomi Built-in Wide lens Landscape

Xiaomi Built-in Zoom lens Landscape

Xiaomi Wide lens Landscape

Xiaomi Fisheye lens Landscape

Xiaomi Standard lens Close-up

Xiaomi Built-in Wide lens Close-up

Xiaomi Built-in Zoom lens Close-up

Xiaomi Macro lens Closeup

Huawei Standard lens Landscape

Huawei Built-in Wide lens Landscape

Huawei Built-in Zoom lens Landscape

Huawei Wide lens Landscape

Huawei Fisheye lens Landscape

Huawei Standard lens Close-up

Huawei Built-in Wide lens Close-up

Huawei Built-in Zoom lens Close-up

Huawei Macro lens Close-up