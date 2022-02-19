Big battery smartphones you can get in South Africa

South Africans looking to buy a smartphone with impressive battery life have several options to choose from.

Whether you need your smartphone’s battery to last on a camping trip, or get you through the worst bouts of load-shedding, brands such as Oukitel, Blackview, and Doogee offer a range of devices with massive battery capacities.

The cheapest devices listed are the Blackview BV4900 and the Oukitel K15 Plus, which sell for R2,999.

Blackview’s BV4900 packs a 5,580 mAh battery, and the Oukitel K15 Plus has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh.

Notably, the next most cost-effective device also packs the biggest battery. The Doogee S59 goes for R3,299.90 and contains a massive 10,050 mAh battery.

The Blackview BV4900, Doogee S59, and Oukitel K15 Plus — along with several other devices in this list — are “rugged” phones.

These smartphones are designed to be completely sealed within heavy-duty housings to protect them against damage from, among other things, water, shock, dust, and vibration.

The most expensive device listed is the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G at R11,499, which has the smallest battery of the smartphones compared.

While its battery capacity may only be 5,280 mAh, the BL6000 Pro 5G offers the largest internal storage capacity and, as the name implies, 5G cellular connectivity.

Oukitel’s WP10 Pro is the next most-expensive device at R9,999. It too offers 5G cellular connectivity but trumps the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G in terms of battery capacity.

It is important to consider that battery capacity is not the only factor determining battery life. Therefore, the largest battery doesn’t always translate to the longest life.

Aspects such as software optimisation and the efficiency of the chipset have an impact on how long smartphone batteries last.

Below are ten smartphones with large battery capacities you can buy in South Africa.

Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G — R11,499

Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.3-inch 2,300 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Mediatek MT6873 Dimensity 800 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 48MP + 13MP + 0.3MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Nano SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 5,280 mAh Dimensions 166,7 x 81.3 x 12.8 mm (273g)

Blackview BV4900 — R2,999

Blackview BV4900 Rugged OS Android 10 Display 5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6761V/WE Helio A22 Storage 32GB RAM 3GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.0 Ports microUSB Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics N/A Battery 5,580 mAh Dimensions 157.5 x 78.1 x 13.7 mm (261g)

Oukitel WP5 Pro — R3,799

Oukitel WP5 Pro OS Android 10 Display 5.5-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6762D Helio P22 Storage 64GB RAM 3GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, BlueTooth 4.2 Ports microUSB Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 8,000 mAh Dimensions 155.0 x 76.0 x 18.0 mm (285g)

Oukitel WP10 — R9,999

Oukitel WP10 OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6873 Dimensity 800 Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 48MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 8,000 mAh Dimensions 178.00 x 83.40 x 17.60 mm (380g)

Doogee S86 — R3,999.90

Doogee S86 OS Android 10 Display 6.1-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6771 Helio P60 Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 8,500 mAh, 25W fast charging Dimensions 164.60 x 81.20 x 16.80 mm (230g)

Doogee S97 Pro — R5,699.90

Doogee S97 Pro OS Android 11 Display 6.4-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6833 Helio G95 Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics N/A Battery 8,500 mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 170.20 x 83.60 x 16.20 mm (346g)

Blackview BV6600 — R4,399

Blackview BV6600 OS Android 10 Display 5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6762V Helio A25 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 16MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 8,580 mAh Dimensions 159.60 x 78.20 x 11.80 mm (230g)

Oukitel WP6 — R5,999

Oukitel WP6 OS Android 9.0 Display 6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT6771T Helio P70 Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports microUSB Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 10,000 mAh Dimensions 174.00 x 81.00 x 17.30 mm (322g)

Oukitel K15 Plus — R2,999

Oukitel K15 Plus OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080 Incell LCD Processor MediaTek MT6761V/WE Helio A22 Storage 32GB RAM 3GB Rear camera 16MP + 2MP + 0.3MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery 10,000 mAh Dimensions 170.20 x 77.90 x 15.95 mm (320g)

Doogee S59 — R3,299.90