Big battery smartphones you can get in South Africa

South Africans looking to buy a smartphone with impressive battery life have several options to choose from.
Whether you need your smartphone’s battery to last on a camping trip, or get you through the worst bouts of load-shedding, brands such as Oukitel, Blackview, and Doogee offer a range of devices with massive battery capacities.
The cheapest devices listed are the Blackview BV4900 and the Oukitel K15 Plus, which sell for R2,999.
Blackview’s BV4900 packs a 5,580 mAh battery, and the Oukitel K15 Plus has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh.
Notably, the next most cost-effective device also packs the biggest battery. The Doogee S59 goes for R3,299.90 and contains a massive 10,050 mAh battery.
The Blackview BV4900, Doogee S59, and Oukitel K15 Plus — along with several other devices in this list — are “rugged” phones.
These smartphones are designed to be completely sealed within heavy-duty housings to protect them against damage from, among other things, water, shock, dust, and vibration.
The most expensive device listed is the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G at R11,499, which has the smallest battery of the smartphones compared.
While its battery capacity may only be 5,280 mAh, the BL6000 Pro 5G offers the largest internal storage capacity and, as the name implies, 5G cellular connectivity.
Oukitel’s WP10 Pro is the next most-expensive device at R9,999. It too offers 5G cellular connectivity but trumps the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G in terms of battery capacity.
It is important to consider that battery capacity is not the only factor determining battery life. Therefore, the largest battery doesn’t always translate to the longest life.
Aspects such as software optimisation and the efficiency of the chipset have an impact on how long smartphone batteries last.
Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G — R11,499
|Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.3-inch 2,300 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6873 Dimensity 800
|Storage
|256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 13MP + 0.3MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Nano SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|5,280 mAh
|Dimensions
|166,7 x 81.3 x 12.8 mm (273g)
Blackview BV4900 — R2,999
|Blackview BV4900 Rugged
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6761V/WE Helio A22
|Storage
|32GB
|RAM
|3GB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.0
|Ports
|microUSB
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|N/A
|Battery
|5,580 mAh
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 78.1 x 13.7 mm (261g)
Oukitel WP5 Pro — R3,799
|Oukitel WP5 Pro
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.5-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6762D Helio P22
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|3GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, BlueTooth 4.2
|Ports
|microUSB
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|8,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|155.0 x 76.0 x 18.0 mm (285g)
Oukitel WP10 — R9,999
|Oukitel WP10
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6873 Dimensity 800
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, BlueTooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|8,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|178.00 x 83.40 x 17.60 mm (380g)
Doogee S86 — R3,999.90
|Doogee S86
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6771 Helio P60
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|8,500 mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.60 x 81.20 x 16.80 mm (230g)
Doogee S97 Pro — R5,699.90
|Doogee S97 Pro
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.4-inch 1,560 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6833 Helio G95
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|N/A
|Battery
|8,500 mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|170.20 x 83.60 x 16.20 mm (346g)
Blackview BV6600 — R4,399
|Blackview BV6600
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6762V Helio A25
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|16MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|8,580 mAh
|Dimensions
|159.60 x 78.20 x 11.80 mm (230g)
Oukitel WP6 — R5,999
|Oukitel WP6
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Display
|6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6771T Helio P70
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|microUSB
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|10,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|174.00 x 81.00 x 17.30 mm (322g)
Oukitel K15 Plus — R2,999
|Oukitel K15 Plus
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080 Incell LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6761V/WE Helio A22
|Storage
|32GB
|RAM
|3GB
|Rear camera
|16MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|10,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|170.20 x 77.90 x 15.95 mm (320g)
Doogee S59 — R3,299.90
|Doogee S59
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.7-inch 1,440 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|16MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|10,050 mAh
|Dimensions
|161.00 x 80.20 x 18.30 mm (340g)
