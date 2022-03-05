Best-looking and ugliest phones of all time

Mozillion has released the results of a study using eye-tracking software to rank which phone models from the last 40 years caught people’s eye the most, and held their gaze for the longest.

The research revealed that 2008’s luxury Motorola Aura, with a unique swivel mechanism, is the best-looking phone of all time.

It captured people’s attention for more than half a second longer in the study than the next-best phone in the rankings — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Mozillion said that with Samsung and Apple constantly jostling for the top spot in most sales worldwide, it’s no real surprise that the original iPhone 3G from 2008 completed the top three.

The most recent iPhone 13 only ranked 23rd.

Interestingly, more than two-thirds of the models in the top results consist of more than a single flat screen, and only three were released post–2010.

“[This suggests] that consumers are perhaps more attracted to the unique, noughties design language of phones, rather than the sleek, modern options that are more commonly found on the market today,” said Mozillion.

The table below summarises the top 10 most eye-catching phones from Mozillion’s study.

The Top 10 Most Eye-Catching Phones Rank Phone Year Released Average Fixation Length (seconds) 1 Motorola Aura 2008 10.31 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 2021 9.62 3 Apple iPhone 3G 2008 8.33 4 Blackberry 7230 2003 8.08 5 Motorola Pebl U6 2005 7.93 6 Motorola Razr V3 2005 7.81 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2019 7.43 8 Samsung Star 2009 7.2 9 LG Chocolate 2006 6.93 10 Apple iPhone 6 2014 6.48

Most eye-catching mobile phones of all time

Least eye-catching mobile phones of all time

On the other end of the spectrum, Mozillion’s research crowned the Nokia N70 as the worst looking phone of all time, holding participants’ gaze for 0.89 seconds.

The table below summarises the top 10 least eye-catching devices according to the study.