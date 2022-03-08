New 5G iPhone SE for $429

Apple unveiled its latest generation of the iPhone SE during its “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

The 2022 edition is the first budget iPhone model to offer 5G connectivity.

The Cupertino-based tech company said the latest iPhone SE offers improved performance over its predecessors and that it is 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8, thanks to its A15 Bionic chip.

“This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, said.

Apple’s A15 Bionic chip has a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a neural engine with 16 cores.

The chip, introduced last year in the flagship iPhone 13 range, is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second.

Apple said that the A15 Bionic, in combination with iOS 15, unlocks features such as Live Text in the Camera app and on-device dictation for iPhone SE customers.

The iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch retina display and boasts IP67-rated water and dust resistance.

The design is identical to its predecessors, with curved edges and a circular home button that functions as a fingerprint scanner.

It also features aerospace-grade aluminium and what Apple claims to be the toughest glass in a smartphone.

Customers have a choice of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to photographic capabilities, the iPhone SE has a 12MP wide camera that offers Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

“The image signal processor in A15 Bionic delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone,” Apple said.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone SE will be available for pre-order from Friday, 11 March 2022, in the US, with prices starting at $429 (R6,570 excl. VAT and duties).

South African availability and pricing remain to be confirmed.

Below are images and specifications of the new iPhone SE.