Five smartphones you can buy for under R5,000

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with LTE capabilities that can meet all your needs, there are several excellent options to choose from in South Africa.

Smartphone technology is constantly improving, with flagship models often shipping with more RAM than entry-level laptops.

However, the majority of people in South Africa cannot afford the high-end smartphones top manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have on offer.

Contracts are a viable option, but commit you to a 24-month or 36-month payment period.

Some smartphone buyers may not wish to be locked to a specific network or price plan, or may not be able to qualify for a contract.

These days, midrange smartphones can run all the necessary apps that you are using daily without breaking the bank.

To many smartphone users, luxuries like screens with extremely high resolutions and 120 Hz refresh rates, and quadruple-lens camera systems aren’t necessary.

Here are the best LTE-capable smartphones you can get in South Africa for under R5,000.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64Gb — R3,999 on Takealot

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64GB specifications OS Android 11 Display 6.6 inch 1,080 x 2,400 TFT Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 Storage 64 GB RAM 4 GB Rear camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front camera 8 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C Cellular 5G SIM Single Nano-SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging Dimensions and weight 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (203 g)

Apple iPhone 7 32GB (used) — R4,809 on Takealot

Apple iPhone 7 32GB specifications OS iOS 15 Display 4.7 inch 1,334 x 750 IPS LCD Processor Apple A10 Fusion Storage 32GB RAM 2GB Rear camera 12 MP Front camera 7 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports Lightning Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano-SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 1,960 mAh without fast charging Dimensions and weight 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm (138 g)

Huawei Mate 20 lite — R4,832 on Takealot

Huawei Mate 20 lite specifications OS Android 10 Display 6.51 inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Kirin 710 Storage 64 GB RAM 8 GB Rear camera 20 MP + 2 MP Front camera 24 MP + 2 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB Type-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano-SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 3,750 mAh with 18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172 g) Vivo Y21s 128 GB — R4,899 on Takealot

Vivo Y21s 128 GB specifications OS Android 11 — FunTouch 11.1 Display 6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD Processor Helio G80 Storage 128 GB RAM 4 GB Rear camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera 8 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB Type-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano-SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (182 g) OPPO A54s 128 GB — R4,998 on Takealot

OPPO A54s 128 GB Specifications OS Android 11 — ColourOS 11.1 Display 6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G35 Storage 128 GB RAM 4 GB Rear camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera 8 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports USB Type-C Cellular LTE SIM Single Nano-SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (190 g)

