Five smartphones you can buy for under R5,000

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with LTE capabilities that can meet all your needs, there are several excellent options to choose from in South Africa.
Smartphone technology is constantly improving, with flagship models often shipping with more RAM than entry-level laptops.
However, the majority of people in South Africa cannot afford the high-end smartphones top manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have on offer.
Contracts are a viable option, but commit you to a 24-month or 36-month payment period.
Some smartphone buyers may not wish to be locked to a specific network or price plan, or may not be able to qualify for a contract.
These days, midrange smartphones can run all the necessary apps that you are using daily without breaking the bank.
To many smartphone users, luxuries like screens with extremely high resolutions and 120 Hz refresh rates, and quadruple-lens camera systems aren’t necessary.
Here are the best LTE-capable smartphones you can get in South Africa for under R5,000.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64Gb — R3,999 on Takealot
|Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64GB specifications
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.6 inch 1,080 x 2,400 TFT
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720
|Storage
|64 GB
|RAM
|4 GB
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Single Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (203 g)
Apple iPhone 7 32GB (used) — R4,809 on Takealot
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB specifications
|OS
|iOS 15
|Display
|4.7 inch 1,334 x 750 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Storage
|32GB
|RAM
|2GB
|Rear camera
|12 MP
|Front camera
|7 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|1,960 mAh without fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm (138 g)
Huawei Mate 20 lite — R4,832 on Takealot
|Huawei Mate 20 lite specifications
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.51 inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Kirin 710
|Storage
|64 GB
|RAM
|8 GB
|Rear camera
|20 MP + 2 MP
|Front camera
|24 MP + 2 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|3,750 mAh with 18W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172 g)
Vivo Y21s 128 GB — R4,899 on Takealot
|Vivo Y21s 128 GB specifications
|OS
|Android 11 — FunTouch 11.1
|Display
|6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Helio G80
|Storage
|128 GB
|RAM
|4 GB
|Rear camera
|50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (182 g)
OPPO A54s 128 GB — R4,998 on Takealot
|OPPO A54s 128 GB Specifications
|OS
|Android 11 — ColourOS 11.1
|Display
|6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Storage
|128 GB
|RAM
|4 GB
|Rear camera
|50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|SIM
|Single Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (190 g)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.