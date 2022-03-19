Five smartphones you can buy for under R5,000

19 March 2022

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with LTE capabilities that can meet all your needs, there are several excellent options to choose from in South Africa.

Smartphone technology is constantly improving, with flagship models often shipping with more RAM than entry-level laptops.

However, the majority of people in South Africa cannot afford the high-end smartphones top manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have on offer.

Contracts are a viable option, but commit you to a 24-month or 36-month payment period.

Some smartphone buyers may not wish to be locked to a specific network or price plan, or may not be able to qualify for a contract.

These days, midrange smartphones can run all the necessary apps that you are using daily without breaking the bank.

To many smartphone users, luxuries like screens with extremely high resolutions and 120 Hz refresh rates, and quadruple-lens camera systems aren’t necessary.

Here are the best LTE-capable smartphones you can get in South Africa for under R5,000.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64Gb — R3,999 on Takealot

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64GB specifications
OS Android 11
Display 6.6 inch 1,080 x 2,400 TFT
Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720
Storage 64 GB
RAM 4 GB
Rear camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Front camera 8 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB Type-C
Cellular 5G
SIM Single Nano-SIM
Biometrics Fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm (203 g)

Apple iPhone 7 32GB (used) — R4,809 on Takealot

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 32GB specifications
OS iOS 15
Display 4.7 inch 1,334 x 750 IPS LCD
Processor Apple A10 Fusion
Storage 32GB
RAM 2GB
Rear camera 12 MP
Front camera 7 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports Lightning
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano-SIM
Biometrics Fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 1,960 mAh without fast charging
Dimensions and weight 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm (138 g)

Huawei Mate 20 lite — R4,832 on Takealot

Huawei Mate 20 lite

Huawei Mate 20 lite specifications
OS Android 10
Display 6.51 inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD
Processor Kirin 710
Storage 64 GB
RAM 8 GB
Rear camera 20 MP + 2 MP
Front camera 24 MP + 2 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB Type-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano-SIM
Biometrics Fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 3,750 mAh with 18W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (172 g)

Vivo Y21s 128 GB — R4,899 on Takealot

Vivo Y21s

Vivo Y21s 128 GB specifications
OS Android 11 — FunTouch 11.1
Display 6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD
Processor Helio G80
Storage 128 GB
RAM 4 GB
Rear camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera 8 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB Type-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano-SIM
Biometrics Fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (182 g)

OPPO A54s 128 GB — R4,998 on Takealot

Oppo A54s

OPPO A54s 128 GB Specifications
OS Android 11 — ColourOS 11.1
Display 6.51 inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Storage 128 GB
RAM 4 GB
Rear camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera 8 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB Type-C
Cellular LTE
SIM Single Nano-SIM
Biometrics Fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (190 g)

Now Read: Big battery smartphones you can get in South Africa

Share your thoughts: Five smartphones you can buy for und…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Five smartphones you can buy for under R5,000