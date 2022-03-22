Galaxy S22 Ultra bug breaks GPS — Maps apps useless

Users of Samsung’s new top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone are reporting that their built-in GPS has stopped working, making it impossible to use apps that rely on location tracking.

Dutch tech site AndroidWorld, one of the first publications to report on the problem, said the loss of GPS functionality occurred immediately upon the initial startup of the phone or after about a day of use.

A Samsung Community post titled “S22 Ultra problems with GPS” had 203 replies in three weeks, suggesting the issue was not isolated.

Users noticed that navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze were unable to get the phone’s GPS position, despite the Location setting being turned on.

GPS is also required for pinpointing a user’s location in e-hailing apps such as Uber and Uber Eats.

However, users should be able to set pickup and delivery addresses for these particular apps manually.

A user testing the problem using the GPS Test app could not find any satellites until he restarted his phone.

Several said that restarting the phone supposedly restored GPS functionality, but this would only work for a few hours.

One user had even attempted a factory reset, but the GPS would also stop working after a few hours.

So far, none of the workarounds noted by the Samsung Community members helped to fix the problem.

Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the problem or confirm it is working on a patch, provided the issue is software-related.

Disgruntled users have called on fellow S22 Ultra owners to report the problem via the Samsung Members app if they are experiencing the same issue.