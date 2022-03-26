Samsung Galaxy A53 vs iPhone SE — big budget smartphone battle

Samsung launched its latest additions to the Galaxy A series on 17 March, and the Galaxy A53 5G packs specs that will provide stiff competition for Apple’s iPhone SE.

Both budget-friendly smartphones boast impressive features at similar price points — from R8,495 for the Galaxy A53 5G and R9,799 for the iPhone SE.

When it comes to design, Apple’s iPhone SE has kept a similar form factor to its predecessors — and the iPhone 8. It features a 4.7-inch retina display with 1,334 x 750-pixel resolution.

Apple also retained the iconic home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Other than the previous iPhone SE models, the home button was last seen on the iPhone 8.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its display is also packed into a similar form factor to its predecessor. However, Samsung adjusted the camera set up to create what it calls an ambient camera bump.

In terms of processing power, Apple combines its A15 Bionic chip with 4GB of RAM in the newest iPhone SE.

According to Apple, the A15 Bionic chip — introduced with the iPhone 13 range — can perform 15.8 trillion operations per second.

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G packs the company’s Exynos 1280 chip and 6GB of RAM.

Notebook Review conducted benchmark tests to compare the two chips and found that the A15 Bionic outperformed the Exynos 1280 in every aspect.

Apple’s iPhone SE offers a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, but it is not expandable with a microSD.

Only the 128GB configuration of the Galaxy A53 5G is available in South Africa, and its internal storage is expandable by up to 1TB.

Apple has stuck with the single rear- and front-camera approach, with both using 12MP sensors.

However, the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chip and iOS 15 allows iPhone SE users to take advantage of features such as Live Text, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

Samsung’s A53 5G has a quad rear-camera set up consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro lens. It has a 32MP front camera.

Samsung said the smartphone also provides significantly improved video recording capabilities with improved optical image stabilisation.

Both companies claim that their latest budget smartphones can last up to two days on one charge. The A53 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery, while the iPhone SE has a 2,018 mAh battery.

The specifications of both devices are compared in the table below.