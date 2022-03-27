Samsung Galaxy S22+ vs iPhone 13 Pro Max — 5G speeds tested

Speed tests by MyBroadband showed that the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ and iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved similar speeds on MTN, while the iPhone reigned supreme when testing on Vodacom.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series was released in South Africa on 11 March 2022 with three models — the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in South Africa on 8 October 2021 and is the premium Apple device.

These smartphones are modern flagship devices, and we can expect market-leading 5G performance from them.

MyBroadband put this to the test by performing speed tests in different locations on Vodacom and MTN’s networks using the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We selected locations where Vodacom and MTN had good 5G coverage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13 Pro Max had similar speeds on MTN’s 5G network. The Samsung narrowly beat the iPhone by around 1Mbps with an average download speed of 411 Mbps.

On Vodacom’s network, the iPhone won hands down with an average download speed 83 Mbps higher than the Samsung S22+.

The two devices had similar speak speeds on Vodacom’s network, but the iPhone more consistently recorded high speeds.

Latency was also similar, while Samsung was the top performer when it came to upload speeds.

The table below provides an overview of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G speed test results.