Samsung’s Galaxy S22 R10,000 trade-in deal a massive hit

The Galaxy S22 has been a big hit in South Africa, with a promotional guaranteed R10,000 trade-in offer proving more than 30 times as popular as the S21 trade-in offer from a year ago.

Samsung South Africa’s director for integrated mobility Justin Hume announced the special offer at the Galaxy S22 launch on 9 February.

Major smartphone manufacturers often attempt to attract buyers to their latest flagships with reasonable trade-in offers on their old devices, but Samsung’s was unprecedented.

Typically, the discount on your new smartphone drops substantially if it has damage such as a cracked screen, dented frame, or scratched back.

For its Galaxy S22 trade-in promotion, Samsung did away with the damage assessment.

Instead, its only conditions are that the device must switch on and remain powered without a charger, and must not be blacklisted.

The offer is valid when trading in one of several flagship models from Apple, Huawei, or Samsung, some having been released as far back as 2017.

The complete list of qualifying models is:

Apple — iPhone X, Xs, Xs, XR, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

Huawei — P30, P30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S — S10, S10e, S10+, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note — Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10 Lite, Note 10+, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z — Fold, Fold 2, Fold 3, Flip, Flip 3

One MyBroadband employee successfully managed to take up the offer by trading in his Galaxy S20 with a cracked screen.

Samsung’s trade-in partner quickly assessed his old device and told him he would receive his R10,000 cashback payment in his indicated bank account nine days after the purchase.

However, eleven days later, he had still not been paid.

He queried the issue with the trade-in partner, which promptly responded with the following:

Samsung South Africa apologises for the delay in your payment. The Samsung S22 Series Guaranteed Value Campaign has been such a success that we have run into a bit of a backlog.

Please bear with us. Your Guaranteed Value will be remitted within the next 7 days.

Thank you for your patience.

Most popular flagship in years

We followed up with Samsung South Africa regarding the reasons for the delay and to get details on the offer’s popularity.

Hume said the Galaxy S22 had been the company’s most successful flagship release in the past few years.

The Samsung Trade-in programme is one way the company wants to make it more affordable and easier to upgrade.

“Previously, the trade-in value was R5,000 with the Galaxy S21 and R7,000 when we ran the Galaxy Z Fold programme,” Hume said.

“However, the R10,000 offer seems to have piqued consumer interest in a big way.”

According to Hume, the programme experienced outstanding growth compared to the S21 trade-in offer last year.

“When planning the programme, we knew that there would be a growth of trade-in customers and expected this to be approximately 120%. We never expected 3,200%!” Hume said.

“One key consideration of our trade-in offering was the many loyal Note customers, who are looking to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we wanted to support them with a really attractive offering,” he added.

Hume acknowledged that the higher-than-anticipated levels of interest had resulted in a few delays.

As a result, Samsung has stepped up its customer support and expects to clear all backlogs by next week.

“Our team is galvanised by the response to the Galaxy S22 series and trade-in programme and look forward to offering unprecedented value in innovative ways.”