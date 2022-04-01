Good news for Samsung smartphone self-repairs

Samsung will start offering customers genuine device parts, repair tools, and repair guides for some of its recent flagship Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the US.

Starting in the US summer, consumers will get access to parts and guidance to repair their Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+ devices.

Samsung will be collaborating with US online repair company iFixit on the programme, which will initially offer consumers the ability to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports.

They will also be able to return used parts to Samsung for recycling.

While many “knock-off” parts are available online or from small repair shops, they offer no guarantee of quality.

Flagship smartphones also typically come with water and dust protection, which can be foiled when using “workaround” parts or equipment.

Samsung Electronics America senior vice president of customer care, Ramon Gregory, said the programme would help extend the lifespan of Samsung’s products, promoting sustainability.

The company plans to extend self-repair in the US to more devices at a later stage, but it is unclear if it will expand the programme beyond the US.

Samsung said more information would be shared once self-repair is available.

The company’s announcement comes four months after Apple said it would start offering consumers parts for repairs of the displays, batteries, and cameras of its iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges.

The two smartphone giants appear to be preparing for a raft of right-to-repair laws expected to come into force in several US states this year.

Lawmakers have been pushing for better and more affordable repairability of a wide range of products, particularly electronics.

The legislation aims to make it compulsory for manufacturers to provide parts and tools for certain products and give consumers the option to use independent shops for repair services without losing their warranty.