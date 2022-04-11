Cheapest smartphones in South Africa — including one for R329

The cheapest smartphone you can buy in South Africa is the TECNO Pop 2 Mini, and interestingly, it doesn’t even feature on the manufacturer’s website.

It is available from Pep for R329, and it features 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. It is one of the many entry-level smartphones that run Android 8.1 Go Edition.

MyBroadband compared five of the cheapest smartphones you can buy in South Africa. We listed devices that range in price from R329 to R447.

Brief descriptions of each device, with images and summaries of their specs, are provided below.

TECNO Pop 2 Mini — R329

The TECNO Pop 2 Mini runs Android 8.1 Go edition, features a 1,500mAh battery, and a 4-inch display.

As the device is not listed on TECNO’s website, its specs are challenging to find. Retailers that provided specs for the device did not specify its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.

The TECNO Pop 2 Mini has a 2MP rear camera and a VGA (0.3MP) selfie camera. It comes with 512MB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

TECNO Pop 2 Mini Operating System Android 8.1 (Go edition) Screen Display 4.0-inch Memory 512MB Storage 8GB Network 2G, 3G Connectivity Not specified Sim Single SIM Battery 1,500 mAh

Itel V41 — R349

The Itel V41 is available for R349 from Ackermans Connect. It features 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It offers dual SIM capabilities and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G connectivity.

It has a 1,500 mAh battery, a 2MP rear camera, and a flash for its main and selfie camera.

Itel V41 Operating System Android 10 (Go edition) Screen Display 4.0-inch Memory 512MB Storage 16GB Network 2G, 3G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 1,500 mAh

Mobicel Star — R379

South Africans can buy the Mobicel Star — with 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage — from Game for R379.

It offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G connectivity, is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery, and features a 2MP rear camera.

The smartphone has a 4-inch display and runs Android 8.1 Go edition.

Mobicel Star Operating System Android 8.1 (Go edition) Screen Display 4.0-inch Memory 512MB Storage 8GB Network 2G, 3G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Single SIM Battery 1,500 mAh

Mobicel Rave — R439

The Mobicel Rave is listed on Takealot for R439. It runs Android 11 Go edition out of the box, making it the only smartphone listed to have an operating system newer than Android 10.

It packs 512MB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a 1,500mAh battery.

It also has a 2MP rear camera, a VGA 4 selfie shooter, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G connectivity.

Mobicel Rave Operating System Android 11 (Go edition) Screen Display 4.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Network 2G, 3G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 1,500 mAh

Hisense U605 — R439

With 1GB RAM, the Hisense U605 has more memory than any other device listed. It also packs 8GB of internal storage.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 8.1 Go edition and supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G connectivity. It is available from Takealot for R447.

It also has the best camera specs of the devices listed, with a 5MP rear and 2MP selfie camera. It offers a similar 1,500mAh battery pack to the other devices listed.