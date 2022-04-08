WhatsApp photo and video visibility changes

WhatsApp is introducing changes to media visibility on its public and beta apps, and working on an update for disappearing messages.

The Meta Platforms-owned messaging service has released an update to its Android and iOS apps that prevents auto-saving disappearing media to your phone’s gallery.

This change comes to all users on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It ensures that media from disappearing messages will not be auto-saved, providing greater privacy for users in disappearing chat threads.

However, you can still save media manually in disappearing chats.

These changes should appear within the next 24 hours.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp had continued work on a feature to allow users to keep specific disappearing messages in a future update to the app.

Once the feature is rolled out, users can select one of their disappearing messages and choose to keep it.

Currently, this requires turning disappearing messages off, going back to the message, and forwarding it to the same chat.

WABetaInfo also reported that the company was working on adding more emojis to its message reaction system.

The Whatsapp windows desktop app has received several recent updates improving its functionality.

The updates have improved the archived chat feature, new icons for chat options, and changes to the voice note player and camera and media picket user interface.