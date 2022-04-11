WhatsApp will tell you how long a file takes to download

WhatsApp is working on an estimated time of arrival feature that will tell users when a file will finish uploading or downloading.

WABetaInfo reported that this feature came with the latest beta versions of WhatsApp’s Android, iOS, web, and desktop apps.

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) launched this feature on the WhatsApp desktop app last month, adding an ETA label in the chat bubble under the shared document’s name.

Argentinian users testing the ability to share files up to 2GB on the Android and iOS betas should find this feature helpful.

This is one of several features in development for WhatsApp.

Last week, WhatsApp began work on adding new reaction emojis to its upcoming message reaction feature.

This will allow users to respond to messages directly with a reaction emoji without typing a reply in the chat.

The development came with updates to the user interface for the drawing editor and camera on the WhatsApp beta.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new security information page for end-to-end encryption and the ability to save specific messages while the disappearing messages feature is active.

