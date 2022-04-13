Samsung wants to make Galaxy smartphone repairs cheaper

Samsung is looking to introduce a certified recycled parts programme for Galaxy smartphone repairs, and it wants to do so in the first half of 2022.

According to a Business Korea report, the tech giant wants to leverage recycled parts to reduce the cost of repairs and make its operations more eco-friendly.

The parts are made of recycled plastics, metals, and other materials, and Samsung will ensure that the quality and performance of such components can match that of its new products.

Business Korea explained that if the programme were to be implemented, the cost to repair a damaged screen would halve — from ₩200,000 (R2,360) now to ₩100,000 (R1,180).

Samsung has been promoting its sustainable manufacturing efforts for some time now, emphasising the use of a new material made from discarded fishing nets during its Galaxy S22 series launch.

It is not the only smartphone manufacturer to promote such efforts. Apple’s iPhone 13 range uses recycled metals such as aluminium and tungsten in its design and hardware.

One of the notable moves of prominent smartphone manufacturers — ostensibly to promote sustainability — was removing charging bricks from device packaging.

In the past, smartphone manufacturers bundled chargers into the packaging for their new products.

However, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup, launched in October 2020, was shipped without charging bricks or earphones.

Samsung took a similar approach with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

Now read: iOS 16 will have a big update for notifications — Reports