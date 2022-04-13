A smartphone as powerful as a gaming PC

The Nubia Redmagic 7 Pro gaming phone is more powerful than some PCs, with an impressive set of specifications and several different configurations.

In one configuration, it comes with 18GB of RAM — a massive amount for a phone and more than many midrange PCs.

However, if you prefer the more moderate 16GB variant, the phone additionally offers 1TB of flash storage space, more than some gaming PCs would have.

The phone also boasts an octa-core CPU with one 3 GHz, three 2.5 GHz and four 1.8 GHz cores.

In contrast, according to Steam’s March 2022 hardware survey, the average gaming PC has an average CPU speed of 2.3 GHz to 2.69 GHz and four cores.

The Redmagic 7 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate display, going toe-to-toe with many gaming PC screens.

If you’d prefer to use your TV or computer screen, it also supports wireless 120 frames-per-second projection.

Redmagic said it employs a multi-dimensional cooling system on the phone, with liquid cooling and advanced heat-dissipating component materials.

These impressive specifications also include a surprising feature — dual shoulder triggers.

The Redmagic 7 Pro has 500Hz shoulder triggers built into it like those you’d find with a gaming controller.

Battery life is the next big concern with these features and formidable specifications.

The gaming phone has a fast, lightweight charger that promises to charge to 100% in 25 minutes.

Along with this, it supports Redmagic’s Charge Separation feature, which the company says helps improve the battery’s lifespan.

Redmagic also says the phone’s audio system is designed for gaming, as it has DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound with double smart PS high power stereo speakers.

The Redmagic 7 Pro comes with a 64MP ultra high resolution AI triple camera system if you feel like using the device like a smartphone and not just as a portable gaming console.

South African launch dates and prices for the Redmagic 7 Pro have not yet been revealed.