Google quietly launches Switch to Android app on iOS

Google has released an iOS app that helps you wirelessly transfer data from an iPhone to an Android device.

On the App Store, the app’s description indicates that you can securely transfer photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to Android devices without “fussy cables”.

Additionally, the app will walk you through the essential steps to set up your device. Its description gives the example of turning off iMessages, so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.

The transfer of data from iOS to Android is a feature that some manufacturers have already included in devices.

However, the Switch to Android app represents a universally accessible option.

Apple has offered a dedicated Move to iOS app for Android users for over five years to allow easy migration to the platform.

Last year, Google and WhatsApp announced support for chat history transfer between iOS and Android.

However, this feature requires a USB-C to Lightning cable to connect the two devices.

Google’s Switch to Android app has been soft-launched on the App Store as an unlisted application only accessible through a direct link, 9to5Google reported.

After testing the app, 9to5Google went on to say that the Switch to Android app is a “delightfully straightforward experience” and that it will make it as easy as possible to leave the iPhone ecosystem.

It is not clear when Google will launch Switch to Android publicly.