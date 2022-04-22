Ukrainian soldier’s phone catches bullet

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Ukrainian soldier whose Samsung Galaxy smartphone caught a bullet that would have otherwise hit him.

It is not yet clear where the video was taken, but it is likely to be in the Eastern or Southern region of Ukraine, where the fighting has been taking place.

According to a Daily Mail report, it was not recorded recently as snow is seen falling and temperatures in these areas have been mild over recent days.

The video shows the grinning Ukrainian handing the smartphone to another soldier, with a bullet clearly wedged in the device.

There also appears to be another piece of metal wedged in the handset — the soldier’s dog tag.

The video was shared on Reddit, and the soldier can be heard saying, “the only thing that saved my life was a phone… and a dog tag I was given.”

“This is a dog tag, f*** it! A little bit [came] through,” the other soldier adds.

Of course, one user in the Reddit thread didn’t miss a beat, commenting: “If it’d been a Nokia it’d still work.”

Another joked that it may have even fired back.