Best smartphones in South Africa under R2,000

Smartphone technology has come a long way, but these advancements have come with substantial price increases.

At the very top-end, Samsung and Apple’s latest flagship smartphones sell for over R20,000.

Some models are even more than R30,000 — a price that many cannot afford or are unwilling to pay.

For those who want the basics that a smartphone provides without breaking the bank, there are several options available on the South African market.

The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Mobicel.

Most of these devices offer 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4G LTE.

Some stand out with a 13MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.

Five of the best smartphones under R2,000 are listed below.

Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM — R1,899

Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM specifications OS Android 10 Display 6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+) CPU Octa-Core Storage 32 GB RAM 2 GB Rear camera 8 MP Front camera 5 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS Yes Cellular 4G LTE SIM Dual SIM Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Battery 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (196 g)

Vivo Y1S Dual SIM — R1,999

Vivo Y1S Dual SIM specifications OS Funtouch 10.5 (based on Android 10) Display 6.2 inch 1520 x 720 (HD+) CPU MT6765 Storage 32 GB RAM 2 GB Rear camera 13 MP Front camera 5 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS Yes Cellular 3G SIM Dual SIM External Storage Micro SD Battery 4,030 mAh Dimensions and weight 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm (161 g)

Xiaomi Redmi 9A — R1,899

Xiaomi Redmi 9A specifications OS Android 10 Display 6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+) CPU MediaTek Helio G25 Storage 32 GB RAM 2 GB Rear camera 13 MP Front camera 5 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS Yes Cellular 4G SIM Dual SIM External Storage Micro SD Battery 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0 mm (194 g)

Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM — R1,799

Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM specifications OS Android 10 Display 6.52 inch 1600×720 (HD+) CPU Octa-core 6GHz Storage 32 GB RAM 3 GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 8 MP Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 GPS Yes Cellular 4G LTE SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Fingerprint scanner Battery 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 166 x 76.6 x 9.4 mm (211 g)

Mobicel Legend — R1,399