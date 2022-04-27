Best smartphones in South Africa under R2,000

27 April 2022

Smartphone technology has come a long way, but these advancements have come with substantial price increases.

At the very top-end, Samsung and Apple’s latest flagship smartphones sell for over R20,000.

Some models are even more than R30,000 — a price that many cannot afford or are unwilling to pay.

For those who want the basics that a smartphone provides without breaking the bank, there are several options available on the South African market.

The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Mobicel.

Most of these devices offer 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4G LTE.

Some stand out with a 13MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.

Five of the best smartphones under R2,000 are listed below.

Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM — R1,899

Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM specifications
OS Android 10
Display 6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+)
CPU Octa-Core
Storage 32 GB
RAM 2 GB
Rear camera 8 MP
Front camera 5 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS Yes
Cellular 4G LTE
SIM Dual SIM
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor
Battery 5,000 mAh
Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (196 g)

Vivo Y1S Dual SIM — R1,999

Vivo Y1S Dual SIM specifications
OS Funtouch 10.5 (based on Android 10)
Display 6.2 inch 1520 x 720 (HD+)
CPU MT6765
Storage 32 GB
RAM 2 GB
Rear camera  13 MP
Front camera 5 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS Yes
Cellular 3G
SIM Dual SIM
External Storage  Micro SD
Battery 4,030 mAh
Dimensions and weight 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm (161 g)

Xiaomi Redmi 9A — R1,899

Xiaomi Redmi 9A specifications
OS Android 10
Display 6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+)
CPU MediaTek Helio G25
Storage 32 GB
RAM 2 GB
Rear camera  13 MP
Front camera 5 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS Yes
Cellular 4G
SIM Dual SIM
External Storage  Micro SD
Battery 5,000 mAh
Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0 mm (194 g)

Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM — R1,799

Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM specifications
OS Android 10
Display 6.52 inch 1600×720 (HD+)
CPU Octa-core 6GHz
Storage 32 GB
RAM 3 GB
Rear camera  13MP + 2MP
Front camera 8 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
GPS Yes
Cellular 4G LTE
SIM Dual SIM
Biometrics  Fingerprint scanner
Battery 4,500 mAh
Dimensions and weight 166 x 76.6 x 9.4 mm (211 g)

Mobicel Legend — R1,399

Mobicel Legend specifications
OS Android Q Go
Display 6.5 inch 1520×720 (HD+)
CPU Quad-core 1.3GHz
Storage 32 GB
RAM 2 GB
Rear camera  2 x 5MP
Front camera 0.8 MP
Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS Yes
Cellular 4G
SIM Dual SIM
External Storage  Micro SD
Battery 4,000 mAh
Dimensions 167.25 x 78.2 x 9.95 mm

