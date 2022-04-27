Best smartphones in South Africa under R2,000

Smartphone technology has come a long way, but these advancements have come with substantial price increases.
At the very top-end, Samsung and Apple’s latest flagship smartphones sell for over R20,000.
Some models are even more than R30,000 — a price that many cannot afford or are unwilling to pay.
For those who want the basics that a smartphone provides without breaking the bank, there are several options available on the South African market.
The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Mobicel.
Most of these devices offer 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4G LTE.
Some stand out with a 13MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner.
Five of the best smartphones under R2,000 are listed below.
Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM — R1,899
|Samsung Galaxy A03S core Dual SIM specifications
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+)
|CPU
|Octa-Core
|Storage
|32 GB
|RAM
|2 GB
|Rear camera
|8 MP
|Front camera
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Cellular
|4G LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (196 g)
Vivo Y1S Dual SIM — R1,999
|Vivo Y1S Dual SIM specifications
|OS
|Funtouch 10.5 (based on Android 10)
|Display
|6.2 inch 1520 x 720 (HD+)
|CPU
|MT6765
|Storage
|32 GB
|RAM
|2 GB
|Rear camera
|13 MP
|Front camera
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Cellular
|3G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|External Storage
|Micro SD
|Battery
|4,030 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm (161 g)
Xiaomi Redmi 9A — R1,899
|Xiaomi Redmi 9A specifications
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5 inch 720 x 1600 (HD+)
|CPU
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Storage
|32 GB
|RAM
|2 GB
|Rear camera
|13 MP
|Front camera
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Cellular
|4G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|External Storage
|Micro SD
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|164.9 x 77.07 x 9.0 mm (194 g)
Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM — R1,799
|Hisense E50 Lite Dual SIM specifications
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.52 inch 1600×720 (HD+)
|CPU
|Octa-core 6GHz
|Storage
|32 GB
|RAM
|3 GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
|GPS
|Yes
|Cellular
|4G LTE
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|166 x 76.6 x 9.4 mm (211 g)
Mobicel Legend — R1,399
|Mobicel Legend specifications
|OS
|Android Q Go
|Display
|6.5 inch 1520×720 (HD+)
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.3GHz
|Storage
|32 GB
|RAM
|2 GB
|Rear camera
|2 x 5MP
|Front camera
|0.8 MP
|Connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Cellular
|4G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|External Storage
|Micro SD
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|Dimensions
|167.25 x 78.2 x 9.95 mm
