WhatsApp will let you use your account on two phones

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will let users chat using the same account on multiple devices, such as another smartphone or tablet.

According to a screenshot from the beta version provided by WABetainfo, the app gives instructions to register a device as a “companion”.

This is done by selecting ‘Linked Devices’ in settings and scanning a QR Code using your primary device.

Once you’ve linked the secondary device, you can use the chatting platform on another smartphone or tablet even if your primary device is offline.

The update is still in the development stages.

While Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) rolled out multi-device features already, this currently only supports computers as a secondary device.

The current version of the feature also disconnects your secondary devices if your phone remains inactive for 14 days, and linked devices cannot view live locations or create and view broadcast lists.

WhatsApp’s new multi-device trial is working through the Google Play beta programme.

Meta has not announced a launch date for WhatsApp’s updated Linked Devices feature.