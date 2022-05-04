WhatsApp group chat admins getting new feature

WhatsApp will soon allow admins to delete any message for everyone in group chats, WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, if you are a group admin and want to delete a message for everyone in the group, an alert will appear.

The notice will inform you that group participants can see who deleted the message.

The update will also include an extended timeframe during which you can delete messages for everyone.

The deletion period will be extended to two-and-a-half days — 2 days and 12 hours.

This update is one of many coming to the platform and follows confirmation from Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) that WhatsApp is working on Communities.

Communities is a revamp of WhatsApp groups that will allow users to participate in group chats under one umbrella and promises better management tools for admins.

The ability for admins to delete messages in group chats is still under development and has reportedly not been rolled out to beta testers.

WhatsApp has yet to announce a launch date for this update and Communities.

Meta only said that changes to WhatsApp Groups would be rolling out “in the coming weeks”.

In the meantime, WhatsApp announced that it had launched an update which now allows 32 participants in a voice call, a substantial jump from the previous 8 participants.

