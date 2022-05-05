Samsung Galaxy S21 versus Galaxy S22 — Real-world performance tested

Real-world performance tests revealed that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 comfortably outperforms its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are similar, but there is a big difference in processors.

In the past, Samsung Galaxy flagship devices destined for South Africa shipped with their in-house Exynos processors. The Samsung Galaxy S21 used this chip.

However, the South African version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Benchmarks show that the equivalent Exynos and Qualcomm processors perform similarly, with the Qualcomm units generally having a better graphics performance.

We ran synthetic benchmarks to measure the performance difference in applications before doing real-world network testing.

Geekbench 5 tests only CPU performance, and here the Samsung Galaxy S22 won by only a few percentage points.

The difference was much larger in 3DMark Wildlife, which mainly tests graphical capability and stresses the CPU. Here the S22 had a 51% advantage over the S21.

In a CPU throttling test, the average speed of the S22 was 21% higher than that of the S21. However, neither of the devices showed significant throttling due to temperatures.

These benchmarks indicate that the devices should perform similarly on an average workload unless there is a significant graphical load.

For the network testing, we set up two test benches with five devices each — a phone for every South African mobile operator per bench.

The phones ran a custom version of the MyBroadband Speedtest app and performed a speed test every minute.

We performed drive tests in Pretoria East, Sandton, and Randburg, where Vodacom and MTN have rolled out 5G.

We picked these areas to collect data that shows how these phones perform on 4G and 5G networks.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 devices had a significantly higher download speed — 85 Mbps versus 66 Mbps on the S21 phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also had a slightly better average latency at 32 ms compared to 37 ms on the S21 devices.

The S21 test bench outperformed the S22 devices when it came to average upload speed, but this was the smallest differential overall – 19 Mbps versus 18 Mbps.

The table below summarises the comparison of the real-world performance of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21 devices.