WhatsApp group limits and file sizes get big increase

WhatsApp has started rolling out an update that increases the maximum number of group chat participants to 512.

This doubles the previous limit of 256 group members. WhatsApp said the increase had been one of the top requested features from users.

The Meta-owned platform announced its plans for WhatsApp Communities last month.

Communities is a revamp of WhatsApp groups that will bring together separate group chats under one umbrella and promises better management tools for admins.

However, Meta (formerly Facebook) won’t roll out Communities in one big update. WhatsApp said it would be deploying upgrades over the next several weeks.

Yesterday it announced the launch of message reactions, a file size limited increase, and the increase in group size limited.

“We’re now building for organisations, businesses, and other close-knit groups to communicate securely and get things done on WhatsApp,” the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

It was reported last month that WhatsApp was testing the new file limit with a small group of beta users in Argentina.

This feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users.

The file size upgrade lets you send documents up to 2GB — a substantial increase from the previous limit of 100MB.

