Suburbs in South Africa with the most iPhone users

New research by MyBroadband Insights revealed that Bryanston, Sandton/Morningside, and Claremont are the neighbourhoods with the highest number of iPhone users.

For this research, MyBroadband Insights processed 366,000 speed test results conducted from iPhones and iPads over the last year.

To establish which neighbourhoods have the highest number of iPhone users, we looked at speed test results from mobile and Wi-Fi networks.

We ensured that users were not counted twice by looking at unique devices rather than tests performed.

The results revealed that all the neighbourhoods with the highest number of iPhone users are in Gauteng and Cape Town.

The highest number of iPhone users came from two of the country’s wealthiest districts — Bryanston and Sandton/Morningside in Gauteng.

The next-highest neighbourhoods were Claremont and Cape Town’s city centre.

There was also a direct correlation between high average Internet speeds and the number of iPhone users in an area.

While there are a few exceptions, the areas where most iPhone devices were used all had good average Internet speeds.

It is likely due to a high average income in these areas, which would allow more people to have iPhones and fast broadband connections.

The table below shows the South African neighbourhoods with the highest number of iPhone users.