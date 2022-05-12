Google unveils Pixel 6A — What you can’t get for R7,300

Google officially announced its much-anticipated Pixel 6A mid-range smartphone during its I/O developer conference on Wednesday.

The Pixel 6A boasts the same design as the 2021 flagship Pixel 6 series but will be a budget-focused option, with a competitive price tag of $449 (R7,287).

The new smartphone will also run on the same custom Tensor Titan M2 chip as the main Pixel 6 models.

In terms of design, the Pixel 6A will feature the same raised horizontal camera bump and two-tone body as last year’s Pixel 6 series.

It will be available in three colours — Sage (green), Chalk (white), and Charcoal (Black).

Google has had to make some cost cuts in the hardware department to keep the price the same as its predecessor.

These include a slower screen refresh rate of 60Hz, smaller 128GB storage, the exclusion of wireless charging support and a lower weather resistance rating.

Unlike previous Pixel A-series smartphones, the camera has been downgraded to a twin 12MP combo on the rear.

On the front, Google has stuck with the same 8MP lens as the base Pixel 6.

Another significant change from previous Pixel A-series smartphones is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability and specifications

At its price point, the phone will compete with the likes of the Samsung A53, OnePlus Nord, and the iPhone SE.

US pre-orders for the Pixel 6A will open on 21 July and shipping to retailers from 28 July.

Unfortunately, Google does not officially sell its Pixel range in South Africa, but its smartphones and other devices can be bought from specialist importers like Connected Devices or GeeWiz.

The table and video below summarise the Google Pixel 6A’s specifications and design.