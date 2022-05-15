Smartphones for under R500 per month — best contract deals in South Africa

While flagship smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 can offer you the latest mobile device technology, they come with a hefty price tag.

Contract payments for these top-tier models can be more than R1,000 per month — a price many South Africans cannot afford or are unwilling to pay.

To find more affordable options, MyBroadband investigated the best devices you can get on contract for less than R500 a month.

We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focusing on data-centric packages.

The smallest data allocation on the packages compared is Vodacom’s Red Core 500MB package, which offers customers 500MB anytime and Night Owl data, 50 minutes on any network, and 150 SMSs.

The largest comes from MTN’s Mega Gigs S package, which provides customers with 2GB anytime data, 1GB social and video streaming data, and 50 minutes any-network minutes.

Smartphones included in these contracts come with a minimum of 4GB RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage, such as the iPhone 11 — while devices like the Oppo Reno7 come with 256GB of storage.

Comparisons of 24-month and 36-month contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below.

24-month Contracts
Phone Model Contract Data Allocation Minutes/SMSs Price per Month
Vodacom
Hisense Infinity H60 128GB Red Core 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R479
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB + Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Red Core 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R499
Apple iPhone SE 2022 64GB Red Core 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R499
MTN
Hisense Infinity H50s 128GB Mega Gigs S 2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming 50 Any-network R429
Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB Mega Gigs XS 1GB Anytime + 500MB Social + 500MB Streaming 25 Any-network R429
Huawei Nova 9SE Mega Gigs S 2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming 50 Any-network R479
Cell C
Samsung Galaxy A53 128GB Pinnacle 1GB 512MB Anytime + 512MB Night 30 Any-network + 30 On-network
500 SMSs		 R399
Huawei P40 Lite 128GB + Watch Band 6 Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network
500 SMSs		 R439
Huawei Nova Y9a 128GB Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime  + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network
500 SMSs		 R449
Telkom
Apple iPhone SE 2022 64GB FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network
100 SMSs		 R469
Samsung Galaxy A73 128GB FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network
100 SMSs		 R499
Oppo A74 + Oppo Enco Earpods FreeMe 6GB 4GB All-network + 1GB WhatsApp + 1GB Streaming 100 Any-network + 1,000 On-network
400 SMSs		 R499

If you’re willing to extend the contract term by an additional 12 months, you’ll be able to get a more powerful smartphone such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

The following table shows the comparison of available devices on a 36-month contract:

36-month Contracts
Phone Model Contract Data Allocation Minutes/SMSs Price per Month
Vodacom
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB + Samsung Buds 2 Red Core 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R499
Apple iPhone 11 64GB Red Core 1GB 1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Owl 100 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R499
Xiaomi 11T Pro 246GB + RedMi Buds 3 Red Core 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network
150 SMSs		 R499
MTN
Vivo V21 128GB Mega Gigs S 2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming 50 Any-network R493
Xiaomi 11T Pro 256GB + Mi True Buds 2 Mega Gigs XS 1GB Anytime + 500MB Social + 500MB Streaming 25 Any-network R499
Oppo Reno7 256GB + Oppo Enco Earpods Mega Gigs XS 1GB Anytime + 500MB Social + 500MB Streaming 25 Any-network R499
Cell C
Huawei Nova 8i 128GB + Watch Band 6 Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network
500 SMSs		 R399
Telkom
iPhone 12 64GB FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network
100 SMSs		 R479
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network
100 SMSs		 R499
Honor 50 256GB + Honor Earbuds 2 Lite FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network
100 SMSs		 R499

