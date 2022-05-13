WhatsApp chat filters and desktop app updates

WhatsApp updates currently under development include a filter for chats and groups, a new message reply shortcut for WhatsApp Desktop, and a new desktop app for macOS, WABetaInfo reported.

Last year, WhatsApp released advanced business account search filters for Android, iOS, and desktop.

These filters allowed business users to quickly find messages from groups, contacts, non-contacts, and unread chats.

However, according to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is now planning on bringing this filter feature to standard accounts.

The screenshot below shows how this filter button will look.

While the screenshot is from the WhatsApp Desktop beta, the feature will also reportedly come to Android and iOS.

This filter button will also be permanently visible, even when not searching for chats and messages.

While it’s easy to reply to messages with a swipe of the finger on iOS and Android, desktop users do not have the same convenience.

Currently, they have to click on a drop-down menu and select “Reply”.

However, this will change as WhatsApp is working on an update to add a message reply shortcut button next to reactions.

This update will allow desktop users to reply to a message by clicking the shortcut.

The shortcut icon can be seen in the screenshot below — taken by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is developing a redesigned app for macOS that uses Mac Catalyst.

Mac Catalyst allows developers to build software that shares source code between macOS and iPad versions of their applications.

Like the current WhatsApp Web version of the desktop app, the new macOS app will require users to link their iOS or Android device using a QR code.

The code can be scanned by going to ‘Linked Devices’ in WhatsApp Settings on your phone.

Once your phone is linked, you’ll be able to use WhatsApp on both devices independently without your phone needing to be nearby or connected to the Internet.

