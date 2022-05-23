Xiaomi taking on Huawei with own Leica-branded smartphone

Xiaomi is co-developing new flagship smartphone photography technology with German camera manufacturer Leica.

Rumours of the collaboration abounded for months. Most recently, translation strings directly related to Leica were discovered in Xiaomi’s Chinese MIUI code.

The mobile imaging partnership was confirmed in a statement on Monday, revealing the companies will launch the first smartphone from the collaboration in July 2022.

“Both companies are eager to continuously explore the optical performance and photographic experience in the mobile imaging era through extreme technological breakthroughs and aesthetic pursuits,” the statement said.

Xiaomi founder and chairman Lei Ju stated the collaboration would boost his company’s imaging strategy.

“During the cooperation, from optical design to tuning aesthetic orientations, the innovative technologies, product philosophies and imaging preferences of both parties have experienced unprecedented in-depth collision and fusion,” Lun said.

Leica Camera AG CEO Matthais Harsch said customers should expect “exceptional image quality” and “classic Leica aesthetics”.

GSMArena suspects the smartphone will likely be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, a beefed-up version of the flagship series it announced in December 2021.

Xiaomi is not the only smartphone company to have taken Leica onboard to improve camera capabilities.

Sharp, Panasonic, and Huawei have also released smartphones with Leica lenses.

Huawei, in particular, has established itself as a leader in smartphone cameras in recent years.

Many experts regard the company’s use of Leica lenses as key to this success.

The company currently has three smartphones in the top 10 ranking on DxOMark. These are the P50 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei’s cameras also benefit from advanced AI software to improve photos and videos further.

Despite being dominant in this area, Huawei has lost much of its smartphone market share due to the ban that prevents US companies from supplying the Chinese tech giant with cutting-edge hardware like the latest and fastest chips.

It has also stopped Huawei from offering Google Mobile Services and Google apps on its smartphones.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, is not subject to any such restrictions, which means it can still offer customers the latest chipsets and Google apps.