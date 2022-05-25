Waze adds Apple Music support

Waze has announced that users can now access Apple Music directly from the navigation application’s built-in audio player.

The integration lets Apple Music subscribers access songs, playlists, and Apple Music Radio directly within Waze, eliminating switching between applications.

Apple Music is one of the last prominent music streaming services to get Waze integration since it launched Spotify support in 2017.

When the Google-owned navigation service launched the Waze Audio Player in 2018, it let users play audio content from several platforms, including Audible, Deezer, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

Audio streaming services compatible with Waze’s built-in audio player are: