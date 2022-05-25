Waze adds Apple Music support

25 May 2022

Waze has announced that users can now access Apple Music directly from the navigation application’s built-in audio player.

The integration lets Apple Music subscribers access songs, playlists, and Apple Music Radio directly within Waze, eliminating switching between applications.

Apple Music is one of the last prominent music streaming services to get Waze integration since it launched Spotify support in 2017.

When the Google-owned navigation service launched the Waze Audio Player in 2018, it let users play audio content from several platforms, including Audible, Deezer, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

Audio streaming services compatible with Waze’s built-in audio player are:

  • Amazon Music
  • Apple Music
  • Audible
  • Audiobooks.com
  • Castbox
  • Claro Música MX
  • Deezer
  • FUN Radio (Belgium, France)
  • iHeartRadio
  • NPR One
  • NRJ Radio
  • Pandora
  • Radio.com
  • RTL (Belgium, France)
  • RTL2 (Belgium, France)
  • Scribd
  • Spotify
  • Stitcher
  • TIDAL
  • TuneIn & TuneIn Pro
  • YouTube Music

Now read: Apple could be launching three new smartwatches this year — including a rugged model

Share your thoughts: Waze adds Apple Music support

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Waze adds Apple Music support