YouTube Shorts launches ads

Google has started rolling out advertisements globally on its Youtube Shorts platform.

“We’ve been experimenting with ads in YouTube Shorts since last year, and we’re now gradually rolling that out to all advertisers around the world,” Google Ads vice president Jerry Dischler said.

Advertisers’ video ad campaigns and app campaigns will automatically scale to YouTube Shorts.

Google also revealed that it is implementing a product feed feature for its US YouTube Shorts platform later this year.

This feature will allow advertisers to display a scrollable list of products within their video ad campaigns, allowing users to shop from within YouTube Shorts.

This aligns Google’s short content platform with its direct competitor, TikTok, which features sponsored content between videos.

It is not surprising that Google is finding more ways to monetise YouTube Shorts, considering the platform’s exponential growth over the past year.

“YouTube Shorts now averages over 30 billion daily views — four times as many as a year ago — and we want to help [advertisers] reach people immersed in this short-form content,” Dischler said.

As an additional upgrade to shopping through Google, US advertisers will be able to display “new, highly visual ads” to consumers via their Google Search results.

