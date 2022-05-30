Samsung claims biggest chunk of smartphone market in 5 years

Samsung made nearly one in every four smartphones sold globally in April 2022.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse service, the South Korean tech giant topped the worldwide smartphone market share in the month with 24% of all sales.

That put it ahead of second-placed Apple, which captured 15% of the market, and Xiaomi, which claimed 12%.

Research director Tarun Pathak said Samsung’s figure was its highest single-month share in five years, with the previous biggest number being 25% in April 2017.

While overall global smartphones declined 8% year-on-year, Samsung increased its sales by 9%.

The research firm said the strong performance was thanks to the flagship Galaxy S22 and the mid-range A series. The latter recently saw the addition of the highly-anticipated A33, A53, and A73.

Counterpoint explained Samsung had also benefitted from specific geographic market dynamics.

Firstly, it had low exposure to the declining China market, where recent lockdowns negatively impacted sales of Chinese brands.

In addition, promotions in Samsung’s core markets, such as Latin America and strong growth in India, where it became the no.1 brand in April, helped expand its market share.

Finally, Counterpoint said that Samsung’s supply chain management had been robust throughout 2022, helping it meet demand.

Samsung has been the top smartphone brand for three consecutive months in 2022.

Counterpoint said it expects Samsung to continue dominating the smartphone market throughout the second quarter of 2022.

It also said Samsung’s foldable smartphones held a lot of potential, as it was the leading manufacturer in this segment.

The company said Samsung would likely aim to bring down foldable prices to gain a competitive advantage.

The graph below shows how the market share of the top three smartphone brands for April 2022 fluctuated month to month from April 2017.

Now read: We turned an old phone into a dashcam