Incredible Connection generally gives customers more money for trading in their older smartphones than Cellucity, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

We compared the online trade-in service from Cellucity and Incredible Connection across a range of Samsung, Apple, and Huawei smartphones.

For this analysis, we compared the model variants with the lowest amount of storage for each smartphone.

We selected yes to every device evaluation question, indicating that the device was still in good physical condition.

Celllucity customers will either get the trade-in amount transferred to their bank account or as in-store credit.

Consumers who trade in their devices via Incredible Connection will receive a trade-in voucher for their next purchase.

It is important to note that the price customers get quoted when completing an online trade-in device evaluation is subject to change pending a technical inspection.

Incredible Connection gives consumers more money back for most of the devices we compared, except for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 smartphone range.

Cellucity pays customers R3,300 for a Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+, whereas Incredible Connection gives R2,570 and R2,624 for the same devices.

Similarly, Incredible Connection offers customers R3,284 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, while Cellucity pays R3,500.

When comparing Apple’s smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had the biggest price difference, with Incredible Connection giving consumers R14,000 for a trade-in — R1,826 more than Cellucity’s offering.

Overall, both retailers offered the lowest trade-in amounts for Huawei smartphones.

Huawei’s popular P40 Lite will get you R785 if you trade it in using Incredible Connection, whereas Cellucity’s offered R651.

Customers trading in the P50 Pro, Huawei’s current flagship smartphone, would get R3,356 from Incredible Connection and R2,780 from Cellucity.

As both retailers are Samsung trade-in partners, customers can opt for the Galaxy S22 promotion, which offers R5,000 or R7,000 on trade-ins so long as the old device switches on.

The table below summarises how much Cellucity and Incredible Connection offer customers who trade in devices to buy something other than a Samsung Galaxy S22.