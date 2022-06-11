South African smartphone trade-in showdown — Cellucity vs Incredible Connection

11 June 2022

Incredible Connection generally gives customers more money for trading in their older smartphones than Cellucity, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

We compared the online trade-in service from Cellucity and Incredible Connection across a range of Samsung, Apple, and Huawei smartphones.

For this analysis, we compared the model variants with the lowest amount of storage for each smartphone.

We selected yes to every device evaluation question, indicating that the device was still in good physical condition.

Celllucity customers will either get the trade-in amount transferred to their bank account or as in-store credit.

Consumers who trade in their devices via Incredible Connection will receive a trade-in voucher for their next purchase.

It is important to note that the price customers get quoted when completing an online trade-in device evaluation is subject to change pending a technical inspection.

Incredible Connection gives consumers more money back for most of the devices we compared, except for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 smartphone range.

Cellucity pays customers R3,300 for a Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+, whereas Incredible Connection gives R2,570 and R2,624 for the same devices.

Similarly, Incredible Connection offers customers R3,284 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, while Cellucity pays R3,500.

When comparing Apple’s smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had the biggest price difference, with Incredible Connection giving consumers R14,000 for a trade-in — R1,826 more than Cellucity’s offering.

Overall, both retailers offered the lowest trade-in amounts for Huawei smartphones.

Huawei’s popular P40 Lite will get you R785 if you trade it in using Incredible Connection, whereas Cellucity’s offered R651.

Customers trading in the P50 Pro, Huawei’s current flagship smartphone, would get R3,356 from Incredible Connection and R2,780 from Cellucity.

As both retailers are Samsung trade-in partners, customers can opt for the Galaxy S22 promotion, which offers R5,000 or R7,000 on trade-ins so long as the old device switches on.

The table below summarises how much Cellucity and Incredible Connection offer customers who trade in devices to buy something other than a Samsung Galaxy S22.

Device Cellucity trade-in value Incredible Connection trade-in value
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB G981B R3,300 R2,570
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 128 GB G985F R3,300 R2,624
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB G988B R3,500 R3,284
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB G991B R3,135 R3,785
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB G996B R3,786 R4,569
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB G998B R5,146 R6,211
Apple iPhone 11 64GB R6,957 R8,000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB R8,696 R10,000
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB R9,565 R11,000
Apple iPhone 12 64GB R8,696 R10,000
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB R10,435 R12,000
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB R12,174 R14,000
Huawei P40 Lite 128GB R651 R785
Huawei P40 Pro 5G 128GB R2,307 R2,784
Huawei P50 Pro 128GB R2,780 R3,356

Now read: Samsung Galaxy S21 versus Galaxy S22 — Real-world performance tested

